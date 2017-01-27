Police Briefs: Jan 26

Water Fall

The Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and Somerville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation in the Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center at 10 p.m. on Jan. 8. The alarm was triggered by water in the pipes. Although the exact cause is unclear, it was likely caused either by the pipe freezing and bursting or by water leaking into the fire alarm. Officers heard the water dripping on the first floor when they entered and discovered a large leak in the ceiling over the mezzanine area. Facilities Services and janitorial workers were notified.

Water Fall, Part Two

On Jan. 16 at 7:25 p.m., TUPD received a report of a fire alarm set off in Blakely Hall, which serves as graduate housing. TUPD and the Medford Fire Department responded, and they found that the alarm was triggered by water that had boiled over onto a stove. The alarm was checked and reset by the fire department.

Hitch a Ride

A student was treated by Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) after a report to TUPD at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. TUPD officers were also present. The student claimed not to be feeling well, but he chose to sign a patient refusal and find his own ride to the hospital after evaluation.

Cooking Cutter

TEMS and TUPD responded to an incident at noon on Jan. 26 at Hodgdon Food-on-the-Run during which a staff member accidentally cut her thumb while preparing food. The dining staff member was evaluated and treated by TEMS, after which she was cleared.