The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: What type of Tufts potato are you?
February 25, 2022
Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. Starbucks will open in the Joyce Cummings Center this summer
    February 22, 2022
  2. Josh Hartman steps down as director of Office of Residential Life and Learning
    February 22, 2022
  3. CMHS keeps up with pandemic demand, brings on additional providers
    February 25, 2022
  4. Tufts Digital Collections and Archives unveils 124 years of student media at Tufts through new collection
    February 25, 2022
  5. Community perspectives on the crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border
    February 22, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.