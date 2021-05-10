In Photos: Throwback to 2017

Members of the Class of 2021 take their seats for the matriculation ceremony.
Alonso Nichols / Tufts University
Dear graduating seniors,
We are sure it’s been a long four years for you all, but before you leave campus for the last time as an undergraduate, The Tufts Daily’s photo section has sourced photos from your first year back in 2017. We hope these old photos take you down memory lane for some serious nostalgia.
Fitness and Individual Development at Tufts (FIT) pre-orientation students have a swim off of the docks at the Bacow Sailing Pavilion in 2017. Courtesy Anna Miller / Tufts University
Global Orientation pre-orientation participants run up the Rainbow Steps to start the Amazing Race scavenger hunt in 2017. Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University
Conversation Action Faith and Education (CAFE) pre-orientation students get to know each other on the Academic Quad in 2017. Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University
Abby Raymond gets a helping hand from Tufts students to move in on matriculation day. Courtesy Anna Miller / Tufts University
Cast members from 3Ps’ production of the play “After the Revolution” are pictured. They performed at the Orientation show on the night of Aug. 30, 2017. Courtesy Blair Nodelman
Members of the Class of 2021 are pictured as first-years during the illumination ceremony in 2017. Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University
Students hang out during Homecoming in 2017. Courtesy Nicholas Pfosi / Tufts University
Students hang out during Homecoming in 2017. Courtesy Nicholas Pfosi / Tufts University