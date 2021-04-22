The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: My dog: Cloud watching
April 22, 2021
Top This Week
  1. Email from Hindu adviser sparks backlash from South Asian student groups
    April 22, 2021
  2. Statehood Viewpoint
    The issues of statehood in D.C. and Puerto Rico are not the same. Stop conflating them
    April 22, 2021
  3. Tufts, other universities must diminish the influence of privilege in admissions process
    April 14, 2021
  4. Op-ed: Why I'm together with Tim
    April 22, 2021
  5. Serena Williams' powerful fashion, through the years
    April 21, 2021
Trending
  1. Statehood Viewpoint
    The issues of statehood in D.C. and Puerto Rico are not the same. Stop conflating them
    April 22, 2021
  2. Email from Hindu adviser sparks backlash from South Asian student groups
    April 22, 2021
  3. Op-ed: Why I'm together with Tim
    April 22, 2021
  4. Op-ed: Amma for president
    April 22, 2021
  5. Serena Williams' powerful fashion, through the years
    April 21, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.