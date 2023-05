The Tufts Community Union Senate launched Empower Hour as a pilot program in the spring 2023 semester. Empower Hour aimed to create a safe space for female-identifying and nonbinary students to build confidence in the gym. Video journalists Nora Palkon and Sophi Schneider spoke to coaches and students about what the weekly program meant to them.

Video by Nora Palkon and Sophi Schneider / The Tufts Daily