Video: Off the Record — meira

How does singer/songwriter meira describe her personal sound?

“It’s like a sonic diary entry.”

On Nov. 18, meira (also known as junior Jo Strogatz) performed a hypnotic and heartfelt concert in the Tufts Daily newsroom. Accompanied by violinist Jonah Kreitner, meira shared three originals before sitting down for an interview, where she discussed her songwriting evolution, going viral at a young age and balancing “two separate lives” as a student and musician. Plus, why her earliest attempt at singing prompted a visit to the doctor.