On Nov. 17, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced that the Medford branch of the Green Line Extension is officially scheduled to open on Monday, Dec. 12, following a series of previous delays.

Daily reporters Sam Dieringer, Lily St. Amant and Daniel Cui caught up with several Tufts students to get their take on the long-awaited transit project.

Read more about the delays here.

