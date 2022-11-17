Students housed at The Court discuss life in modular dorms

Paid Advertisement

On April 8, Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar announced that 150 first-year students would be living in temporary dormitories at 91, 93 and 95 Professors Row during the 2022–23 school year. Three modular buildings, each equipped with a laundry room, a common area, a kitchen and air conditioning, were transformed into The Court at Professors Row.

Video journalists Francesca Wan, Tyler Frojmovich and Chloe Nacson-Schechter paid a visit to the Courts to ask residents about their experience so far.

Read more here.