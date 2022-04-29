Video: Off the Record – Emperor Jones

On March 12, Tufts student band Emperor Jones performed a Tiny Desk Concert live in the Daily newsroom, delivering a dynamic, jazz-infused set. Though the members of the band come from diverse backgrounds, they are united through a common love of making music — and the Grateful Dead.

Emperor Jones features Henry Scherb and Emmett Stein on guitar, Nina Zimmerman on vocals, Griffin Edwards on drums, Matt Gomez on bass and Samson Bienstock on keys.

Video by Abby Sommers, Francesca Lewis and Ty Blitstein / The Tufts Daily