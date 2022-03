On Feb. 5, patients, doctors, nurses and families joined together outside Tufts Children’s Hospital to hold a rally in support of keeping the facility open.

The hospital had previously announced at a Jan. 20 press conference that it would convert its 41 pediatric inpatient beds to adult ICU medical and surgery beds in hopes of increasing adult critical care by 20%. Video journalist Julia Carpi spoke to community members affected by the decision.

