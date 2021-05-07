In Photos: 4 years in sports

The Tufts softball team plays Colby on April 10, 2021.
Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily
Dear Tufts student-athletes,
Take a look back in time at the sports highlights these past four years. Championship after championships — you all have made great strides in Tufts sports while also being busy students. Thank you for all your hard work!
Coach Bob Sheldon is pictured with the men’s basketball team after the team won the NESCAC Championship game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1, 2020. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The Tufts men’s soccer team wins its first NESCAC Championship in program history with a 1–0 win over Middlebury on Nov. 5, 2017. Courtesy Don Megerle
The men’s lacrosse team celebrates its win in the NESCAC Championship game against Williams on May 5, 2019. Courtesy Evan Sayles
The Tufts men’s soccer team celebrates its 2019 NCAA Championship win. Courtesy Jordan Ciuffetelli, Tufts Athletics
Junior guard/forward and co-captain Erica DeCandido and senior guard and co-captain Jac Knapp pose for a photo after Tufts defeats Bowdoin 75–69 in the NESCAC Championship game on Feb. 24, 2019. Courtesy Tufts women’s basketball team
The women’s volleyball team poses for a picture in celebration of its 3–0 win over Conn. College in the Cousens Gym on Oct. 26, 2018. Julia McDowell / The Tufts Daily Archives
Coach Kate Bayard speaks with her team before the women’s tennis team’s home game against Williams at the Voute Tennis Courts on April 28, 2018. Ben Kim / The Tufts Daily Archives
The women’s volleyball team is pictured after earning a hard-fought five-set win over third-seeded Bowdoin in the NESCAC Championship in Cousens Gym on Nov. 10, 2019. Courtesy Grace Stewart
Tufts’ men’s club water polo team, which finished as the runner-up at the College Water Polo Association Club National Championship, poses with its trophy on Oct. 20, 2019. CWPA-Club via Twitter