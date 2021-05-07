The Tufts Daily

In Photos: 4 years in sports
and
May 7, 2021
The Tufts softball team plays Colby on April 10, 2021. Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily

Dear Tufts student-athletes,

Take a look back in time at the sports highlights these past four years. Championship after championships — you all have made great strides in Tufts sports while also being busy students. Thank you for all your hard work!

Coach Bob Sheldon is pictured with the men’s basketball team after the team won the NESCAC Championship game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1, 2020. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily

 

The Tufts men’s soccer team wins its first NESCAC Championship in program history with a 1–0 win over Middlebury on Nov. 5, 2017. Courtesy Don Megerle

 

The men’s lacrosse team celebrates its win in the NESCAC Championship game against Williams on May 5, 2019. Courtesy Evan Sayles

 

The Tufts men’s soccer team celebrates its 2019 NCAA Championship win. Courtesy Jordan Ciuffetelli, Tufts Athletics

 

Junior guard/forward and co-captain Erica DeCandido and senior guard and co-captain Jac Knapp pose for a photo after Tufts defeats Bowdoin 75–69 in the NESCAC Championship game on Feb. 24, 2019. Courtesy Tufts women’s basketball team

 

The women’s volleyball team poses for a picture in celebration of its 3–0 win over Conn. College in the Cousens Gym on Oct. 26, 2018. Julia McDowell / The Tufts Daily Archives

 

Coach Kate Bayard speaks with her team before the women’s tennis team’s home game against Williams at the Voute Tennis Courts on April 28, 2018. Ben Kim / The Tufts Daily Archives

 

The women’s volleyball team is pictured after earning a hard-fought five-set win over third-seeded Bowdoin in the NESCAC Championship in Cousens Gym on Nov. 10, 2019. Courtesy Grace Stewart

 

The men’s basketball team celebrates its NESCAC Championship victory after a game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1, 2020. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily

 

The women’s basketball team poses for a photo after defeating Bowdoin 75–69 in the NESCAC Championship game on Feb. 24, 2019. Courtesy Tufts women’s basketball team

 

Tufts’ men’s club water polo team, which finished as the runner-up at the College Water Polo Association Club National Championship, poses with its trophy on Oct. 20, 2019. CWPA-Club via Twitter

 

