In Photos: What in carnation?

Orange autumn berries on campus. Shot on color film.
Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily
Calling all students,
On your way to class, put down your phones and take a look around — Tufts is a beautiful place! Here is a photo spread that the Tufts Daily Photo Section has put together, featuring the Medford/Somerville campus’ best flowers.
Love,
The Tufts Daily Photo Section
Daffodils are pictured behind Tisch Library. Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily
Red tomatoes in the Tufts Student and Community Garden are pictured on Sept. 27, 2020. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily
A bee collects pollen from the flowers on the roof of Tisch Library on Oct. 15, 2020. Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily
A tree outside of Stratton Hall is pictured. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily
Flowers are pictured in front of the Tufts University sign near the corner of College Avenue and Professor’s Row. Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily
Springtime on the Academic Quad. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily
Red berries hidden behind the leaves of a bush are pictured on Oct. 26, 2020. Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily
A magnolia tree is pictured. Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily
Daisies glow in the afternoon light on the roof of Tisch Library on Oct. 10, 2020. Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily
Dahlia flowers are pictured in the Tufts Student and Community Garden on Sept. 27, 2020. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily