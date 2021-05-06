The Tufts Daily

In Photos: What in carnation?
and
May 6, 2021
Orange autumn berries on campus. Shot on color film. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily

Calling all students,

On your way to class, put down your phones and take a look around — Tufts is a beautiful place! Here is a photo spread that the Tufts Daily Photo Section has put together, featuring the Medford/Somerville campus’ best flowers.

Love, 

The Tufts Daily Photo Section

Daffodils are pictured behind Tisch Library. Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily

 

Red tomatoes in the Tufts Student and Community Garden are pictured on Sept. 27, 2020. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily

 

A bee collects pollen from the flowers on the roof of Tisch Library on Oct. 15, 2020. Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily

 

A tree outside of Stratton Hall is pictured. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily

 

Flowers are pictured in front of the Tufts University sign near the corner of College Avenue and Professor’s Row. Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily

 

Springtime on the Academic Quad. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily

 

Red berries hidden behind the leaves of a bush are pictured on Oct. 26, 2020. Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily

 

A magnolia tree is pictured. Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily

 

Daisies glow in the afternoon light on the roof of Tisch Library on Oct. 10, 2020. Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily

 

Dahlia flowers are pictured in the Tufts Student and Community Garden on Sept. 27, 2020. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily

