The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
In Photos: A year in review
May 5, 2021
The Tufts cannon is painted with the words "GOODBYE 2020 Hi 2021." Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily

 

Students painted the Tufts cannon in commemoration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 20, 2020. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily

 

Following COVID-19 guidelines, a cohort gathers to watch results on election night. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily

 

Tufts community members are pictured waiting outside the Medford/Somerville COVID-19 testing center on Nov. 16, 2020. Aaron Apostadero / The Tufts Daily

 

Celebration erupts in Davis Square after Joe Biden wins the presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020. Alex Viveros / The Tufts Daily

 

Students and community members come together to sled down the President’s Lawn during a snowstorm. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily

 

Students are pictured studying on the President’s Lawn on March 22. Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily

 

The Office of Campus Life hosts a Staycation event on March 25. Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily

 

Tufts students wait in line at the Roxy’s Grilled Cheese food truck at an event organized by Tufts University Social Collective on April 23. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily

 

“Many Voices: A Community Display of Grief, Hope, and Action” art exhibit is pictured on the Academic Quad between Goddard Chapel and Ballou Hall. Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily

Top This Week
  1. BREAKING: Two incidents of hate occur within a week
    May 2, 2021
  2. Amma Agyei elected TCU Senate president, makes history as first Black woman to hold the position
    April 29, 2021
  3. Outdoor mask mandates lifted in Medford and Somerville, guidelines remain on Tufts' campus
    May 3, 2021
  4. Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
    May 4, 2021
  5. Tufts secures $250 million in bonds, will use to build new housing, dining infrastructure
    May 3, 2021
Trending
  1. Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
    May 4, 2021
  2. Local sororities disaffiliate from national organizations, hope to build more inclusive communities
    and May 4, 2021
  3. Tufts Mock Trial finishes 2nd at nationals in most successful season yet
    May 4, 2021
  4. BREAKING: Two incidents of hate occur within a week
    May 2, 2021
  5. Tufts, ORLL must increase transparency, communication and support to improve housing process
    , and May 4, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.