In Photos: A year in review

Students painted the Tufts cannon in commemoration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 20, 2020. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily
Following COVID-19 guidelines, a cohort gathers to watch results on election night. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily
Tufts community members are pictured waiting outside the Medford/Somerville COVID-19 testing center on Nov. 16, 2020. Aaron Apostadero / The Tufts Daily
Celebration erupts in Davis Square after Joe Biden wins the presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020. Alex Viveros / The Tufts Daily
Students and community members come together to sled down the President’s Lawn during a snowstorm. Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily
Students are pictured studying on the President’s Lawn on March 22. Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily
The Office of Campus Life hosts a Staycation event on March 25. Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily
Tufts students wait in line at the Roxy’s Grilled Cheese food truck at an event organized by Tufts University Social Collective on April 23. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
“Many Voices: A Community Display of Grief, Hope, and Action” art exhibit is pictured on the Academic Quad between Goddard Chapel and Ballou Hall. Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily