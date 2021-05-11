T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
About
Contact
Advertise
Donate
COVID-19 Dashboard
News
Features
Arts
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Multimedia
Audio
Videos
Photos
Cartoons
Graphic: A year in review
Tufts Daily Graphics Section
May 11, 2021
By Cecilia Orozco, Asli Kocak, Aliza Kibel, Sam Farbman, Derin Savasan, Camilla Samuel, Annabel Nied and Jackie McCarthy
Top This Week
The hidden antisemitism plaguing college campuses
Jake Blum
May 6, 2021
From roommates to best friends: Stories of seniors who lived with their first-year roommates throughout college
Jillian Collins
May 5, 2021
Green Line Extension Medford branch testing to begin this summer, Medford/Tufts station to open in December
Jack Hirsch
May 7, 2021
Hot Take: ‘Saturday Night Live’ isn’t funny anymore
Derin Savasan
March 15, 2021
Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
Chloe Courtney Bohl
May 4, 2021
Trending
Q&A: President Monaco addresses antiracism initiatives, COVID-19 response, retirement from position
Megan Szostak
and
Madeleine Aitken
May 11, 2021
Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
Chloe Courtney Bohl
May 4, 2021
Tales from the T: New train just dropped
Kevin Zhang
May 11, 2021
6 Class of 2025 recruits look toward their futures at Tufts
Brigitte Wilson
May 11, 2021
Senior Profile: Wiener soars during time at Tufts
Kayla Butera
May 10, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Join us!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds
Subscribe