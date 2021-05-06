The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: Drip
May 6, 2021
By Matthew Hixson
Top This Week
  1. BREAKING: Two incidents of hate occur within a week
    May 2, 2021
  2. Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
    May 4, 2021
  3. Outdoor mask mandates lifted in Medford and Somerville, guidelines remain on Tufts' campus
    May 3, 2021
  4. From roommates to best friends: Stories of seniors who lived with their first-year roommates throughout college
    May 5, 2021
  5. Amma Agyei elected TCU Senate president, makes history as first Black woman to hold the position
    April 29, 2021
Trending
  1. From roommates to best friends: Stories of seniors who lived with their first-year roommates throughout college
    May 5, 2021
  2. Tufts reports 351 COVID-19 cases in spring semester
    and May 5, 2021
  3. Dental school professor sues Tufts, alleges gender discrimination and retaliation
    May 5, 2021
  4. Editorial: Graduating seniors deserve better from Tufts
    May 5, 2021
  5. Sexual harassment, domestic violence increased at Tufts during pandemic
    May 5, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.