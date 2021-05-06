T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
About
Contact
Advertise
Donate
COVID-19 Dashboard
News
Features
Arts
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Multimedia
Audio
Videos
Photos
Cartoons
Cartoon: Drip
Matthew Hixson
May 6, 2021
By Matthew Hixson
Top This Week
BREAKING: Two incidents of hate occur within a week
Madeleine Aitken
May 2, 2021
Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
Chloe Courtney Bohl
May 4, 2021
Outdoor mask mandates lifted in Medford and Somerville, guidelines remain on Tufts' campus
Liza Harris
May 3, 2021
From roommates to best friends: Stories of seniors who lived with their first-year roommates throughout college
Jillian Collins
May 5, 2021
Amma Agyei elected TCU Senate president, makes history as first Black woman to hold the position
Jack Adgate
April 29, 2021
Trending
From roommates to best friends: Stories of seniors who lived with their first-year roommates throughout college
Jillian Collins
May 5, 2021
Tufts reports 351 COVID-19 cases in spring semester
Alex Viveros
and
Alexander Janoff
May 5, 2021
Dental school professor sues Tufts, alleges gender discrimination and retaliation
Mariel Priven
May 5, 2021
Editorial: Graduating seniors deserve better from Tufts
Tufts Daily
May 5, 2021
Sexual harassment, domestic violence increased at Tufts during pandemic
Jessica Blough
May 5, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Join us!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds
Subscribe