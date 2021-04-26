The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: COVID-19 testing
April 26, 2021
By Annalise Jacobson
Top This Week
  1. Statehood Viewpoint
    The issues of statehood in D.C. and Puerto Rico are not the same. Stop conflating them
    April 22, 2021
  2. Email from Hindu adviser sparks backlash from South Asian student groups
    April 22, 2021
  3. Somerville City Council calls for removal of hostile architecture in Davis Square MBTA station
    April 26, 2021
  4. Op-ed: Why I'm together with Tim
    April 22, 2021
  5. Serena Williams' powerful fashion, through the years
    April 21, 2021
Trending
  1. Somerville City Council calls for removal of hostile architecture in Davis Square MBTA station
    April 26, 2021
  2. Tufts acquires Pfizer doses, will require virus vaccine for students this fall
    April 26, 2021
  3. Division what? Tufts lacrosse teams clean up NH woods
    April 26, 2021
  4. Statehood Viewpoint
    The issues of statehood in D.C. and Puerto Rico are not the same. Stop conflating them
    April 22, 2021
  5. Marijuana Legalization Viewpoint
    Marijuana legalization must include efforts to dismantle systems of racial injustice
    April 26, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.