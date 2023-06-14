LittleMermaid ~:Here’s How To Watch ‘The Little Mermaid’ Free Online Streaming At Home

Animated Film! Here are options for downloading or watching The Little Mermaid streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Disney’s latest live-action adaptation movies at home. Is The Little Mermaid 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Little Mermaid on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the live-action Peter Pan & Wendy due out in April, Disney will continue their string of live-action remakes a month later with The Little Mermaid.

Get ready to go “under the sea!” The latest of Disney’s hugely successful line of live-action remakes, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is set to return to theaters for the first time in almost thirty-five years with The Little Mermaid (2023). The Walt Disney Company once again invites audiences to travel under the sea to see Princess Ariel’s story unfold like never before. Featuring direction from veteran musical filmmaker Rob Marshall and other roles inhabited by major Hollywood stars like Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch and Javier Bardem as King Triton, the film is bound to be a bona fide hit at the box office.

Though the upcoming and highly anticipated film will have stiff competition against two stand-up comedians on the weekend it releases, The Little Mermaid is destined to show that life is better down where it’s wetter under the sea this Summer movie season. To find showtimes and streaming information on Disney’s latest big-budget reimagining of an animated classic, here is where you can watch The Little Mermaid.

The new Little Mermaid is diving into theaters with a sparkling live-action look, three new original songs and a total treasure trove of a cast. Starring Halle Bailey as the fiery-haired Ariel who swaps sea for sand, Melissa McCarthy as the iconically villainous half-octopus Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and the delightfully odd coupling of Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina as Sebastian and Scuttle, the live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic Disney Princess film is certainly going to make a splash. Longing to be part of Ariel’s world? You won’t need to bargain with a sea witch to make it happen. Here’s how to watch the new Little Mermaid, plus where to stream the classic Little Mermaid movie, The Little Mermaid sequels and more.

What Is the Release Date for The Little Mermaid?

Ariel’s quest to go from a mermaid into a human begins anew when The Little Mermaid premieres this Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 26th, 2023. The film will be going up against not one, but two stand-up comedians and their films that weekend, with Sebastian Maniscalco’s About My Father and Bert Kreischer’s The Machine premiering on the same day. That said, The Little Mermaid will almost certainly be the choice for younger audiences and families.

While some Disney films are heading straight to Disney+, The Little Mermaid will first be shown exclusively in theaters.

Where To Watch The Little Mermaid Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Little Mermaid is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on May 26, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on Disney+.

How to Watch The Little Mermaid

There’s been no official announcement regarding The Little Mermaid’s streaming release date, though we know it will eventually be released on Disney+, rather than Netflix or HBO Max.

It’s difficult to guess when to expect The Little Mermaid on Disney+, as the company hasn’t been consistent with its streaming-release cadence; its past five live-action reimaginings were released directly onto Disney+. The company has brought the last few Marvel movies to streaming within two-three months, however, which potentially puts The Little Mermaid on Disney+ between July 26 and August 26.

The Little Mermaid will be shown exclusively in theaters. We expect the movie to come to Disney+, but based on Disney’s past release models, the film won’t be made available to stream before 45 to 90 days after its theatrical release.

Will The Little Mermaid Be in Theaters or on Streaming?

Unlike several of Disney’s other live-action remakes such as Pinocchio and Peter Pan & Wendy, The Little Mermaid will be exclusively in movie theaters first with tickets available for pre-sale now.

After The Little Mermaid has completed its exclusive theatrical run, the film will be released on the Disney+ streaming service. Based on Disney’s past release models, the film won’t be made available to stream before 45 to 90 days after its theatrical release.

When will The Little Mermaid be streaming on Disney+?

The Little Mermaid Disney+ premiere date is tentatively estimated to be August 30, 2023.

While no official Little Mermaid streaming date has been confirmed by Disney, most of its major movie releases drop on Disney+ following a minimum 90-day period, and typically premiere on the platform on Wednesdays, making Wednesday, August 30 the most likely date for Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action streaming release.

Will The Little Mermaid Be Streaming On Disney+?

The 2023 version of The Little Mermaid will only be in theaters initially. After The Little Mermaid has completed its exclusive theatrical run, it is likely to stream on Disney Plus. You can also watch the animated version of Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairy tale of Ariel on Disney Plus now.

While you will only be able to catch the new “The Little Mermaid” in theaters starting next Friday, you can still sign up for Disney+ now to refresh yourself on the characters, song, plot and magical fun from the highly anticipated film. The 1989 version of the movie was a catalyst for Disney’s animation renaissance throughout the ’90s and it still holds up today.

An ad-supported Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can get an ad-free access to the service for $11 monthly or bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month. Disney+ boasts a huge collection of movies and television series, including Marvel and Star Wars content. If you add in Hulu and ESPN, you have nearly unlimited entertainment at your fingertips.

Is The Little Mermaid streaming on Netflix?

No, The Little Mermaid will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Disney+.

Will The Little Mermaid Be On HBO Max?

No, The Little Mermaid will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is The Little Mermaid Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie The Little Mermaid on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch The Little Mermaid Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch The Little Mermaid online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

The Little Mermaid Cast and Characters

The Little Mermaid was written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall. It stars the following actors:

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Awkwafina as Scuttle

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Art Malik as Sir Grimsby

What is The Little Mermaid About?

The official synopsis for The Little Mermaid by Walt Disney Studios read:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

There is not much mystery in The Little Mermaid’s plot. As seen in Disney’s many other live-action remakes, it is anticipated that the film’s plot will largely stick to the original. With the well-known song “Part of Your World,” in which Ariel sings about her wish to be a part of the world beyond the water, i.e., the human realm, the teaser already alluded to Ariel’s fascination with the human world. Fans will get to see Ariel and Prince Eric’s romance as they deal with the challenges posed by their differences.