Exclusive! Here’s Where To Watch ‘Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant’ Free Online Streaming At Home

Action Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Jake Gyllenhaal’s Afghan war drama movies at home. Is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant 2023 available to stream? Is watching Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant On Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is the latest project from director Guy Ritchie, released a month and a half after Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre finally opened in American theatres after a significant delay. Written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies, the movie will open in the United States on April 21.

The movie will vastly differ from what Ritchie usually does as a filmmaker, who has mostly done action comedies. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant will be an action thriller set during the war in Afghanistan. It will follow an Army Sergeant and his interpreter tracking down the Taliban for the death of the interpreter’s son.

It’s the story of two men who save each other. U.S. Army Master Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a platoon leader who’s fair-minded but more than a bit rigid in his by-the-book temperament. Ahmed (Dar Salim) is an Afghan mechanic who becomes the platoon’s latest interpreter (in the opening scene, we see their previous one get blown to bits). Ahmed was once sympathetic to the Taliban, but he turned on them after they killed his son. He’s working for the Americans because he wants out — of the war, and of his country. The U.S. has promised visas to its Afghan interpreters; that’s the end game for Ahmed — winning a right to go to the United States. But the visa approval process is a bureaucratic nightmare, and until then he’s poised between the two countries. As the Americans go door-to-door, hunting for clues to where the Taliban are manufacturing IEDs, Ahmed isn’t just translating words — he’s interpreting moods, what people are saying between the lines. The impulse to do that can make him the master of a situation, and Kinley doesn’t much like that.

Like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the film’s international distribution is handled by Amazon Studios, who plan to release the movie on Prime Video on an undisclosed date. More information will likely come a few weeks after its theatrical release and could come out on the platform simultaneously with its American release on video on demand. The Amazon-owned MGM is handling the American distribution of the movie, which will have a traditional theatrical release date.

So how can you watch Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant ? Will it be on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here’s your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch the war movie Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant where to watch it.

When Is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Release Date?

It was announced back in January 2022 that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had picked up the distribution rights to Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, and from then on fans have been patiently waiting for a launch date to be set. Alas, fans finally received the news, and it was announced that Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant was set to release in US theaters on April 21st, 2023. However, despite MGM picking up the distribution rights in the US, it was Amazon Prime that acquired them internationally, meaning that Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant will launch on Prime Video on the same date for the rest of the world.

It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Watch Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Online

As of now, the only way to watch Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, April 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Peacock, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Prime Video.

How to Watch and Stream Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant:

If you’re wondering if you can stream Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant online at home, it’s not currently an option. At the moment, the only way to watch the action thriller film is by heading over to your local movie theater and purchasing a ticket.

Is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Streaming Online?

Well, not right now. In terms of the streaming release, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant will most likely follow the 45-day theatrical window before being available to stream online. Due to Amazon’s multi-billion dollar acquisition of MGM (the franchise’s production company), it’s most likely that Prime Video will be the main platform that will stream Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.

Will Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Be On HBO Max?

No, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is not on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

While we don’t yet have a confirmed streaming release date for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, we can look at other MGM releases in 2023 to get a sense of when it might be available to watch at home.

Will Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Be On Netflix?

No, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant will not be on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will go to NBC after its theatrical run.

No, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

Is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant streaming on Prime Video?

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

After completing its huge $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, the movie studio behind Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, in April 2023, Amazon Studios will undoubtedly be making the film available to stream on their Prime Video platform.

The Covenant movies are available to watch on the streaming service, so it is just a matter of time before Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant also makes an appearance. No official date has yet been set, but it will likely take a couple of months from the film’s theatrical release before it is available for streaming.

Is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant Cast

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant was written and directed by Guy Ritchie. It stars the following actors:

Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley

Dar Salim as Ahmed

Alexander Ludwig

Antony Starr

Bobby Schofield

Emily Beecham

Jonny Lee Miller

Jason Wong

Sean Sagar

Sina Parvaneh

Cyrus Khodaveisi

Christian Ochoa

What is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant About?

Follows Sergeant John, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed, who risks his own life to carry an injured John across miles of grueling terrain to safety.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as an American soldier who feels compelled to rescue his Afghan interpreter, in hiding and hunted by the Taliban. Does anyone remember Afghanistan? Guy Ritchie is here to remind you.