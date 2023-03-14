Caffeinated Commentary: 1369 Coffee House

I was very excited about this week’s coffee shop because many people recommended it to me! I ventured over to 1369 Coffee House, which has been rated “Best Coffeehouse in Cambridge” by Scout Magazine three times according to their website. The original shop is located at 1369 Cambridge St., hence the name. I went to their Central Square location, the second shop they’ve opened. For Tufts students, it’s a quick ride on the T (three stops from Davis Square to Central) and then a four minute walk from the Central Square T stop.

The vibes are excellent at 1369 Coffee House; a 9/10 from me. Little string lights are hung up around the ceiling and art made by local artists decorates the walls. There are thirteen tables inside, seating 2-4 people each, and four stools at the window. A few tables are available outside for sunnier days.

When it came to the coffee, I was happy to have my expectations met! The iced vanilla latte was smooth and creamy, not too sweet. My only complaint is there isn’t a very strong coffee taste, and while I still happily drank the whole latte, I would’ve enjoyed it more if a stronger coffee flavor came through. Also, it was $6.35 for a 12-ounce vanilla latte with oat milk, which is definitely on the pricier side of what I’ve tried so far. Based on the price and flavor, I rate it an 8.5/10. My friend rated her latte a 9/10, agreeing that it was smooth, with cute foam art for the hot latte.

I stayed at 1369 Coffee House for a few hours and it was busy the entire time. It’s definitely a popular spot, though I was still able to find seating fairly easily after waiting for about five minutes. There were many people on what appeared to be coffee dates (which made people-watching super fun), and about half of the customers were working on laptops, like me.

It’s definitely an ideal place to do work, because there are outlets every 6 inches along the bottom of the walls and the free WiFi is super fast! I will absolutely be coming back to study here. It’s pretty noisy, but if you enjoy ambient café sounds, this is a great place for you! Plus, the staff is super friendly, which always enhances the experience.

They have a pretty large menu, with everything from breakfast sandwiches to a BLT or hummus plate. I ordered an everything bagel with cream cheese; the bagel was perfectly toasted and delicious, with a great ratio of cream cheese to bagel. However, $4.25 for a bagel seems kind of expensive to me, so I give it a 7/10.

My friend got a scone with a fun flavor: apricot ginger. She said “it could be more flaky or light,” because it had a dense consistency, but she enjoyed the flavor and the layer of sugar on top.

Overall, I really enjoyed my experience at 1369 Coffee House! It’s conveniently located, with great lattes and a variety of food options. It was the perfect place to stay and be productive for a couple hours. My friend and I enjoyed the vibes and the decorations; it’s a super aesthetic and fun environment. 1369 Coffee House receives an 8.5/10 for me. The only cons for me are the noise and the fact that it’s on the pricier side. However, I will definitely be recommending it to those who are looking for a cute coffee shop in Cambridge!