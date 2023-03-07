Exclusive! Here’s How To Watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ (Free) Online Streaming At Home￼

Universal Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Cocaine Bear streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated action-thriller movie at home.Cocaine Bear 2023 available to stream? Is watching Cocaine Bear on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Tired of sequels and remakes? Are you or a loved one experiencing franchise fatigue? Universal Pictures has lined up an antidote for you. The company looks to blow fresh air into theaters with Cocaine Bear, a bonkers comedy/action-thriller starring Keri Russell; the late, great Ray Liotta; and a coked-up, bloodthirsty black bear.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear is loosely based on the true story of a bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine. While we aren’t sure what exactly happened leading up to the animal’s death in real life, this dark comedy takes creative liberty in having the coked-out bear embark on a violent rampage.

Where can you watch Cocaine Bear? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

What Is the Release Date for Cocaine Bear?

An early entry to the slate of 2023 movies, Cocaine Bear releases on February 24 in the US, UK and most of the world exclusively in movie theaters.

We can’t help but mention that this R-rated comedy with the spectacular title of Cocaine Bear just so happens to share its release date with a movie called Jesus Revolution. Gotta love that fun bit of programming.

Is Cocaine Bear Being Released on Streaming or in Theaters?

Audiences who wish to learn just exactly how one of nature’s apex predators ingested at least a kilo of an illicit substance will have to find a theater near them as that’s the place where Cocaine Bear will be available once it premieres later this upcoming February. No announcements in regard to if and when Cocaine Bear will receive a streaming release have not yet been made, but Peacock seems to be a likely streaming home for the dark comedy given it’s a production of Universal Pictures.

Peacock has a limited array of content for free and two main paid subscription plans, the latter two options of which will likely be required should Cocaine Bear arrive there. The base premium subscription costs $5.99 USD per month and

features Peacock’s entire catalog of movies and films with limited ads. The second and slightly more expensive premium plus plan costs $9.99 USD per month and removes ads entirely outside of live events and adds the ability to download select titles for offline viewing

Where To Watch Cocaine Bear:

As of now, the only way to watch Cocaine Bear is to head out to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

How To Watch Cocaine Bear For Free

A silver lining to Cocaine Bear being delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the Cocaine Bear for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.

At this time, Cocaine Bear is available to stream with a Disney Plus subscription.

Cocaine Bear Cast

Cocaine Bear was written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks. It stars the following actors:

Keri Russell as Sari

Ray Liotta as Syd Dentwood

Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie Dentwood

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed

Margo Martindale

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Kristofer Hivju

When Will Cocaine Bear Be On Peacock?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Cocaine Bear, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Violent Night, which hit theaters on Dec. 2, became available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 20 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If Cocaine Bear follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by mid-April. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will Cocaine Bear Be On HBO MAX?

No, Cocaine Bear will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

Will Cocaine Bear Be On Netflix?

No, Cocaine Bear will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

Will Cocaine Bear Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Smile on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What is Cocacine Bear About?

Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear is a dark comedy action-thriller about a rampaging bear high on cocaine. Here’s the official synopsis from Universal:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.