Exclusive! Here’s Where To Watch ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home How

Horror Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Knock at the Cabin streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the horror movie at home. Is Knock at the Cabin 2023 available to stream? Is watching Knock at the Cabin New Sequel on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Fresh off the tails of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dave Bautista stars alongside Jonathan Groff, Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge in the new apocalyptic horror flick, Knock at the Cabin.

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Split), this movie is about a young girl and her parents vacationing in a remote cabin as they are directed by a group of armed strangers to sacrifice one member of their family in an effort to prevent the apocalypse.

Where can you watch Knock at the Cabin? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

Knock at the Cabin Release Date

Knock at the Cabin releases in US and UK theaters on February 3, 2023. It shares a fairly quiet release weekend with the comedy 80 for Brady.

The movie will debut exclusively in theaters, and it won’t be available to stream until at least 30 to 45 days after its release. As a Universal Pictures movie, it’s expected to land on the Peacock streaming platform.

Where To Watch Knock at the Cabin:

As of now, the only way to watch Knock at the Cabin is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 3. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

Is Knock at the Cabin Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

In order to see what’s in store for M. Night Shyamalan’s newest feature and the twists and turns that lie within it, audiences will need to head to the movie theater to see it on the big screen when it premieres. Leonard and his band of would-be doomsday preventers will come knocking on the door of a theater near you starting Friday, February 3, 2023. No plans for a streaming release have been made known just yet, but given that Knock at the Cabin is a Universal Pictures production, it’s likely that the film will be available on Peacock if and when the film makes its debut on streaming adding to the streamers already impressive catalog of horror films.

For those who don’t have Peacock yet, there are two main subscription plans: Premium and Premium+ (the service is also technically available free with ads but typically newer releases require a paid subscription). Premium costs $4.99 USD per month and offers access to the entire Peacock catalog of movies and shows as well as select live television events with limited ads. Premium+ costs $9.99 USD per month and offers all the benefits of the less expensive tier but with no ads and the ability to download titles to watch offline.

When Will Knock at the Cabin Be On Peacock?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Knock at the Cabin, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Ticket to Paradise, which hit theaters on Oct. 21, became available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 9 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If Knock at the Cabin follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by late March. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will Knock at the Cabin Be On HBO MAX?

No, Knock at the Cabin will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

Will Knock at the Cabin Be On Netflix?

No, Knock at the Cabin will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

Knock at the Cabin cast

Knock at the Cabin features an all-star cast led by Jonathan Groff and Dave Bautista.

Groff (Mindhunter) and Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) are fathers to Wen (Kristen Cui, in her feature film debut).

Bautista (Glass Onion) plays Leonard, a burly and potentially menacing man who shows up with Rupert Grint (Servant), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) and Abby Quinn (Mad About You) bearing news that will rattle this family to the core.

Jonathan Groff as Andrew

Ben Aldrige as Eric

Kristen Cui as Wen

Dave Bautista as Leonard

Rupert Grint as Redmond

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriene

Abby Quinn as Sabrina

What’s Knock at the Cabin About?

Knock at the Cabin is a new thriller movie from M. Night Shyamalan based on Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin at the End of the World. Here’s the official synopsis from Universal: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.