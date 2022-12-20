Here’s How to watch ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ (Free) Online Streaming Download at Home

Paid Advertisement

Undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year is Avatar: The Way of Water. Expectations for the movie, which serves as a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is still the all-time highest-grossing movie, are at an all-time high.

Sam Worthington, reprising his role as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldaa, reprising her role as Na’vi Neytiri, appear in the next action blockbuster alongside Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch). New actors have joined the cast of “The Way of Water,” including Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

According to The News Titan here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

When Is Avatar: The Way of Water’s Release Date?

Finally, Avatar: The Way of Water is out in theaters. Avatar: The Way of Water has finally taken moviegoers back to Pandora, 13 years after the original movie shattered box office records and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Many people thought that this day would never arrive because rumors about Avatar sequels have been circulating ever since the original movie’s release.

How to Watch Avatar 2: Where to Stream The Way of Water Online

The only way to watch Avatar: The Waterway right now is to buy a ticket at your nearest cinema. You can also watch the movie from the link we have provided.

When you can view Cameron’s movie at home and which service you’ll be able to use to stream it haven’t been disclosed as of the time of this writing. Nevertheless, you can see the first Avatar on Disney+, and if we were to hazard a guess, you might be able to watch Avatar 2 on Disney+ at some point in the future in 2023, as well as rent or buy it digitally on Prime Video. However, for the time being, renting a 3D movie at the cinema is your best option.

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection

In its North American box office opening, James Cameron’s much-anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” brought in $134 million, confirming the public’s enthusiasm for Pandora and giving struggling movie theaters a much-needed lift.

The sci-fi epic earned $301 million overseas, increasing its total worldwide earnings to a respectable $435 million. With such sales, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($442 million internationally) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($600 million globally) take the first two spots for the greatest global opening weekends during pandemics.

Will there be more ‘Avatar’ sequels?

Disney already has three additional “Avatar” sequels planned for release in the near future.

Although the original “Avatar” sequel took 13 years to be published, you can be sure that the subsequent sequels will be published sooner. The release dates for “Avatar 3,” “Avatar 4,” and “Avatar 5” are slated for December 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively.

The next several “Avatar” sequels’ box office gross and critical reception will determine if James Cameron decides to continue the franchise in its current form or extend it further.

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast

Avatar: The Way of Water was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. It was directed by James Cameron and stars the following actors:

Sam Worthington as Jake

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Stephen Lang as Quaritch

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?

Since Avatar: The Way of Water is not a Warner Bros. production, it will not air on HBO Max. Previously, the firm distributed its films simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming services. The gap between the theatrical premiere and the streaming release is now, however, 45 days.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On Netflix?

There is a good chance that Avatar: The Way of Water won’t be available on Netflix anytime soon because the movie will move straight to Disney+ following its theatrical run.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?

Avatar 2 is the latest film, and many said they want to see it on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not feasible, as none of the free episodes of this series are currently available to view on Hulu. It will only be available on the MTV channel, which is only available to people who subscribe to cable or satellite TV providers. Hulu and other free streaming services won’t let you see it.

When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?

Avatar: The Way of Water’s streaming debut has not yet been specified, but Disney usually uploads its films to Disney+ 45 days after their theatrical debut, more precisely on the Friday after that day. By the beginning of February 2023, we will be able to see Avatar: The Way of Water in the comfort of our own homes thanks to this plan.

We could have to wait a little while longer, though, if it’s anything like the first Avatar, which ran in theaters for an incredible 34 weeks (238 days).