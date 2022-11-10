Liz in London: Sense of Home: The soul of a city

About a year ago, in the depths of the computer science internship application season, Ming Chow, patron saint of the Tufts CS Jobs Piazza, spoke to the Introduction to Security class about the steps to finding an internship or job. The first thing he mentioned was choosing a city.

Now, being a sophomore who would rather shotgun every internship application (because, let’s be honest, I wasn’t even receiving the automated and soulless technical interviews), this perplexed me. I was far too interested in just getting any job to be picky about location. Having only experienced pandemic Boston and the child-friendly spaces of Milwaukee, I had no preference as to which city I would settle in.

Now, once again in the depths of the internship application season and with a few more cities under my belt, I have an idea about what I value in a city.

London

The city itself is huge, has insanely reliable public transportation and is surprisingly clean (the bar has been raised, New York). Compared to the other cities on this list, this is the least European city. It feels like Boston in that there are many men in suits, and people walk at a New York City pace (most of the time). I suppose it feels like home in that sense. I love that there are so many markets and restaurant stalls. It’s a big city that one can never truly fully explore.

Rome

I took Latin in high school and a few classics courses at Tufts, so I was more excited to visit this city. This was also my first solo trip and the perfect city to wander around at your own pace. Every block will bring you ruins, monuments or quaint neighborhoods, and some will bring you all three. The apartments blend in seamlessly with the rest of history. I could see myself living there.

Barcelona

This is probably my least favorite city on this list. However, it is my fault for visiting the big tourist city to get a taste of Spain. I developed a love of seafood among all of the paellas and tapas. Their nightlife was definitely the place to spend Halloweekend (and the time change), but every other American studying abroad had the same idea.

Venice

The city felt like a fairytale: the food, the walkability, the architecture, the weather. The ferry system transports you around the islands. Lido offers an incredible beach along the Aegean Sea. I knew I needed to see it before it sinks. During the offseason, it was busy with fellow tourists, but never too crowded. It felt so much like a fairytale that it is difficult to imagine living in such a place.

Budapest

Potentially my favorite city of the list, and it wouldn’t have made it on my travel list if a friend hadn’t been studying abroad here. It was the perfect example of a slow European city with beautiful architecture and a rich history. The city serves as an example of why I would like to visit the smaller cities of Europe in the future.