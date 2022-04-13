The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Talking Transit: Something the T can actually be proud of
April 13, 2022

I often feel that this column complains too much. What can I say, there are a lot of problems with the T! But in an attempt to not get bogged down in negativity and nitpicking this week, it is worth stopping sometimes to appreciate what riders in our system have to be grateful for. Thankfully, the America’s Best Bus Stop competition over at the wonderful publication Streetsblog has given us a perfect opportunity to do just that.

If you’re not familiar, Streetsblog is an online publication writing about transportation, all sorts of urbanist news and analysis from many of America’s major metros. They are right near the end of their competition to find the best bus stop in the country, and one of Boston’s newest, nicest bus stops has an opportunity to take the crown.

The stop at Columbus Avenue and Walnut Avenue services a bunch of buses going through Roxbury, like the 22, 29 and 44. It was revitalized just last year to accompany the new bus lanes on Columbus Ave. The new Walnut Ave stop has a center lane design, which provides its own road diet, and it provides shelters, benches and at-level boarding for accessibility. Streetsblog also notes that it has audio cues for the visually impaired. I’d encourage you to take a look at some pictures — it is a really nice looking bus stop in addition to a well-functioning one. And that dedicated right of way? Immaculate.

It is also worth mentioning the other contender for the top spot, which currently has the most votes. This stop hails from Portland, Maine and is being recognized mostly for its mesmerizing visual design. The stop was designed by a Portland artist named Ebenezer Akakpo and is a valuable lesson in how to make public transit infrastructure not only welcoming and accessible but also cool. Hats off to Portland and Akakpo, and hats off to New England for winning this competition, no matter which stop gets the top spot.

Speaking personally, I know I’m biased, but I think the Walnut Ave stop in Roxbury deserves the crown. It’s just too good. But should the Portland stop win, hopefully policymakers will see that providing local artists with the opportunity to use their art in this context is a valuable endeavor.

Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. New temporary dormitories on Professors Row to house 150 first-years this fall 
    April 11, 2022
  2. Editorial: Tufts infrastructure fails to accommodate student enrollment
    April 11, 2022
  3. TCU Senate budgets over $2.6 million to student organizations for FY23
    April 12, 2022
  4. This Week in COVID-19: Cases rise following spring break, Tufts reinstates mask mandate
    April 12, 2022
  5. The Biggest Misconceptions About College Life: The best four years of your life
    April 12, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.