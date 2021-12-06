Humans of Tufts: Apurva Iyengar ’25

Sophia Grekin (SG): “Can you tell me about something you’ve overcome?”

Apurva Iyengar (AI): “I think in high school there was this pressure … to do what other people were doing, especially just in academic circles in terms of taking AP classes and stuff like that. I took a gap year and a big part of that was just being OK with doing not what other people were doing and just dealing with that as a concept.

I feel like that’s something I definitely need to work on a little bit, just because I saw all my friends go to college and do all the college stuff and I was just at home. I didn’t travel or anything for my gap year, and a lot of my gap friends were also traveling and stuff like that. So I watched them go to fancy, interesting places and I was at home, doing work. It was a little bit of a jarring experience at times, but it definitely helped me to just be comfortable doing what I wanted to do and not really [think] about what other people were up to.”

SG: “What do you think was the best thing that came out of COVID?”

AI: “I definitely got to spend a lot of time with my family which was really nice. I think just being forced to be in the same house with people for a really long time can be grating sometimes, but we also developed ways of communicating better, which was kind of nice.”

SG: “Are any of your family members really influential to you?”

AI: “We are pretty close, so we tend to do a lot of things together and they definitely influence the way I see the world. Also just exploring new things is nice, based on other people’s interests. My sister and I — she’s a year older than me [and] she goes to Northeastern — we have very different interests, and we tend to show each other interesting things because of that. I feel like I’ve been able to learn from her a lot.”

SG: “Do you have a motto or advice that someone has given you?”

AI: “I feel like I tend to overthink things a lot before doing them. So I feel like ‘Don’t think, do’ is sometimes running on repeat in my brain. Just get things over with instead of harassing myself over the decision-making process.”

SG: “When was [a time] you used that?”

AI: “College decisions. I was really, really f—ing confused, and what helped me decide was … not choosing what I wanted to choose in my head but choosing the decision I knew I wouldn’t regret. … I’m a really indecisive person, so that helps me figure out how to make choices that I don’t hate. But sometimes it’s not about what the better or worse option is, it’s about which one you won’t live to regret.”