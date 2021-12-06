The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Humans of Tufts: Apurva Iyengar ’25
December 6, 2021
By Camilla Samuel

Sophia Grekin (SG): “Can you tell me about something you’ve overcome?”

Apurva Iyengar (AI): “I think in high school there was this pressure … to do what other people were doing, especially just in academic circles in terms of taking AP classes and stuff like that. I took a gap year and a big part of that was just being OK with doing not what other people were doing and just dealing with that as a concept.

I feel like that’s something I definitely need to work on a little bit, just because I saw all my friends go to college and do all the college stuff and I was just at home. I didn’t travel or anything for my gap year, and a lot of my gap friends were also traveling and stuff like that. So I watched them go to fancy, interesting places and I was at home, doing work. It was a little bit of a jarring experience at times, but it definitely helped me to just be comfortable doing what I wanted to do and not really [think] about what other people were up to.”

SG: “What do you think was the best thing that came out of COVID?” 

AI: “I definitely got to spend a lot of time with my family which was really nice. I think just being forced to be in the same house with people for a really long time can be grating sometimes, but we also developed ways of communicating better, which was kind of nice.”

SG: “Are any of your family members really influential to you?”

AI: “We are pretty close, so we tend to do a lot of things together and they definitely influence the way I see the world. Also just exploring new things is nice, based on other people’s interests. My sister and I — she’s a year older than me [and] she goes to Northeastern — we have very different interests, and we tend to show each other interesting things because of that. I feel like I’ve been able to learn from her a lot.”

SG: “Do you have a motto or advice that someone has given you?”

AI: “I feel like I tend to overthink things a lot before doing them. So I feel like ‘Don’t think, do’ is sometimes running on repeat in my brain. Just get things over with instead of harassing myself over the decision-making process.”

SG: “When was [a time] you used that?”

AI: “College decisions. I was really, really f—ing confused, and what helped me decide was …  not choosing what I wanted to choose in my head but choosing the decision I knew I wouldn’t regret. … I’m a really indecisive person, so that helps me figure out how to make choices that I don’t hate. But sometimes it’s not about what the better or worse option is, it’s about which one you won’t live to regret.”

Top This Week
  1. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  2. Tufts Medical Center adjusts procedures after wrongfully assuming Black stroke victim was intoxicated
    December 6, 2021
  3. The deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott should not be allowed to perform again
    and November 18, 2021
  4. Potty Talk: New potty on the block
    and December 1, 2021
  5. Baker confirms plans to construct pedestrian bridge between Somerville and Everett
    December 3, 2021
Trending
  1. Tufts Medical Center adjusts procedures after wrongfully assuming Black stroke victim was intoxicated
    December 6, 2021
  2. For undergraduate teaching assistants, compensation varies among departments
    December 6, 2021
  3. What’s different about COVID-19 transmission rates on college campuses? Experts weigh in.
    December 6, 2021
  4. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  5. 'Keep pushing forward': First-year Zack Cummings’ extraordinary journey from Team IMPACT player to football team manager
    December 6, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.