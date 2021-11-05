Blind Luck: Date No.2

Welcome back. It’s been a minute. So excited to have you here. Just as a reminder please send us your friends, your schemes and yourselves to [email protected] for a shot at true love on this desolate desert campus. The Marriage Pact can only carry us so far. This week’s date was full of banter and coincidence so let’s get into the deets from our favorite Halloweekend boos.

Person 1:

Our first boo started off by telling us about a chance encounter he had with his date a couple weeks before their Blind Luck date. The two had both coincidentally signed up for a trip to New Hampshire with a club for a weekend. Not knowing they were paired for Blind Luck, Person 1 remembered Person 2 for her spontaneity on the trip.

“A bunch of people on the second night were like, ‘Hey, let’s get up early and go [swim in the river]’ … so we wake up … and it’s pouring … Not ideal for a river dip… and she was the only other person who’s like, ‘Yeah”.

When meeting on our doorstep for their Blind Luck date, Person 1 was happy and surprised to see that Person 2 was his date.

Like last time, the date began with a beverage and a picnic blanket. They walked off with the goods and the date began.

“We went to the park on the other side of the tower and sat down and drank the wine.”

You know, the one with the cute benches and the stone tower by Powder House Circle.

The conversation flowed, and Person 1 recalled talking for almost an hour and a half.

After sitting in the park, they found their way to Davis Square, where they were met with Friday-night wait times at Dakzen and the Painted Burro. Luckily they managed to get into Genki Ya.

To the surprise of Person 1, “We show[ed] up and [she] saw some of [her] friends outside.” Normally that might be awkward, but Person 1 reassured us it was not.

“We kept talking and we ordered drinks,” Person 1 said.

They were “vibing and having a really good time,” Person 1 recalled. After dinner, they parted ways but had the intention of meeting up later that night. Unfortunately that didn’t happen, but when asked if he would ever see his date again, Person 1 replied, “I think I would … we had a pretty good flow.”

Person 2:

Person 2 had a different memory of the first time the two met.

“The way that I first met him was at the club fair. My friend texted me [saying], “You have to go to the [club] booth. There’s a really cute guy there.”

Person 2 had come into the date with low expectations, but was pleasantly surprised.

“They’re very charismatic [and a] good conversationalists.” She went on, “[I’m] not going to have to worry about it being too awkward.”

She expressed some initial hesitancy based on previous encounters with Person 1.

“Based on what I knew about this person before… I knew that they were charismatic, but I felt that they kind of were, maybe a little full of themselves… I mean, in the beginning, it was kind of like what I expected,” she said. “But then they opened up a little bit, which was really nice. He talked about how he was really nervous for the [date] and how he spent an hour getting ready, picking out his outfit and listening to music before hyping himself up. So I was like, that’s really cute.”

Person 2 continued the story at Genki Ya.

“We were waiting and they were playing music while we’re waiting, and then we just started dancing,” she said. “So we’re waiting in line and just like actually, full out dancing.”

The daters returned home and then “texted later that night about maybe meeting up. … [but it] never happened.”

When asked if she saw any romantic potential, Person 2 responded, “Yeah, I think there was definitely chemistry. We were so glad that there was someone else that was also … asking questions … it was very easy.”

One week later, while on a late night stroll, we, the writers of this column, happened to run into one of our Halloween boos. And guess what … they’re still texting.