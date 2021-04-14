In Photos: Local eats

Dear Class of 2025,

Congratulations on your admission to Tufts! One thing that you’ll learn during your first year of college: Dining hall food can get old fast. The Photo section of The Tufts Daily has put together a list of some of our favorite eateries near Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus to help expand your culinary horizons.

Love, The Tufts Daily Photo Section

Danish Pastry House

An array of baked goods served at Danish Pastry House as of October 9, 2020. (Aaron Apostadero / The Tufts Daily)

Going to Danish Pastry House for breakfast/brunch is a must. DPH offers all sorts of yummy pastries, sandwiches and cakes. Not only that, it also offers elaborate customizable coffees. Many Tufts students work here around-the-clock, so you never know who you’ll run into!

Posto

Posto is pictured on March 6. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

Posto is a more upscale, pricey Italian restaurant that you’ll go to maybe once a semester. Posto has great prosciutto pizza and tagliatelle, some of our personal favorites.

The Burren

The The Burren, an Irish pub on Elm Street in Davis Square, is pictured with St. Patricks Day decoration lining its windows. (Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily)



The Burren is an Irish pub with massive servings and a late-night menu. Some of our favorite appetizers here are the spicy chicken and cheese nachos and the buffalo chicken quesadilla. Just these two appetizers will leave you and a friend stuffed for the night. No entrees needed. For those 21 and older, The Burren has a wide drink selection.

The Sink

A menu of The Sink, located at the Mayer Campus Center, is pictured. (Aaron Apostadero / The Tufts Daily)

The Sink is an on-campus cafe that sells coffee with syrup flavor add-ins, muffins and bagels. It’s located in the Mayer Campus Center and has our favorite coffee on campus. The Sink is operated by students and is a super hip spot to study and hang out.

Boston Burger Company

The Boston Burger Company is pictured on March 6. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

The Boston Burger Company is a Massachusetts burger chain. The Davis Square location is always packed with customers because its burgers are just that good. It also serves a great barbecue pulled pork mac and cheese with crispy onions. It’s quite spicy though, so beware.

Picante

Picante Taqueria is pictured on April 11. (Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily)

Picante has the best Mexican food near campus — think Chipotle bowls, but better. It also has tres leches in the fridge and smoothies that hit differently in warmer weather.

Sugidama

Sugidama is pictured on March 6. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

Sugidama is a sushi place tucked away just off Davis Square. Definitely get its donburi bowl that is served with miso soup on the side. We also love its sake don with a side of avocado to mix in.

Elm Street Taproom

The Elm Street Taproom is pictured on March 6. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

The Elm Street Taproom has a great ambiance, nifty cocktails and American food for brunch, lunch and dinner. Get the nachos — just do it. It’s a big serving size with a bunch of optional add-ons.

Revival

The coffee shop Revival is pictured on March 6. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

Revival is a great breakfast spot at the farthest point of Davis Square from campus. Its lattes are must-haves because you’ll feel like you’re discovering something new. It also has seasonal specials that keep its menu exciting. It serves pastries, cookies, cakes and some great speciality sandwiches.

Foundry on Elm

The Foundry on Elm is pictured on March 6. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

Foundry on Elm is an American restaurant in Davis Square with an array of foods that you likely haven’t tried before. Try the pumpkin pizzetta with candied bacon for lunch and an Asian pear pizzetta with mascarpone for dinner.