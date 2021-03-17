The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Coffee Talk: Bagelsaurus
March 17, 2021

Sunday mornings are for bagels. That’s why, a couple of Sundays ago, I found myself biking through the pouring rain to Porter Square. I was on my way to pick up an egg and cheese on an everything bagel from Bagelsaurus, and I can attest: It was well worth it. If you won’t take my word for it, take Guy Fieri’s; the man himself visited Bagelsaurus on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (2006–).  

Partially because of the cafe’s popularity, and partially because of their responsible compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, treating yourself to Bagelsaurus requires some planning in advance. On weekdays, customers can order their bagels for pickup as early as 8 a.m. I recommend ordering before 10, because they sell out quickly. However, if you’re not a morning person, don’t worry! On weekends, customers have to place their orders a day ahead of time. Meaning, you can order your bagel before going to bed and select a later pickup time, allowing you to sleep in! 

So why do I go through all of this trouble just for a bagel? First of all, a bagel from Bagelsaurus is never just a bagel; it is an experience. Their bagels are light and fluffy; their eggs are just a little bit runny; and their cheese is melted perfectly. Every bagel I’ve had from Bagelsaurus (which has been many) has been accompanied by the most photogenic cheese-pull, and I have the pictures to back it up. 

However, the best part about Bagelsaurus is its menu. If you’re getting tired of menus limited to bagels and cream cheese or bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, Bagelsaurus’ menu is filled with innovations like the “Eggspañola,” which is stuffed with a perfectly fried, free-range, over-medium egg; Maplebrook feta; pimenton aioli; and parsley gremolata. They also sell baked goods and, of course, coffee. For anyone who is dairy-free: They have oat milk!

On to my favorite part, what I order:

The best bagel I have ever gotten: The “Classic Jumbo,” which is packed with a free-range, over-medium egg, Cabot cheddar and their signature mustard butter. I added roasted tomatoes and ordered it on a cheddar garlic bagel. The bagel itself was honestly the best bagel I have ever had and the roasted tomatoes were a game-changer. 

What I want to try next: The “Charcuter-Brie” which comes with French brie, fennel salami, salted butter and arugula. Personally, I’m planning to swap the salami for one of their beautiful eggs and save myself 50 cents!

Top This Week
  1. Uncertainty around Tufts' vaccination plans persists as Massachusetts continues through Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
    March 15, 2021
  2. Judiciary member alleges discrimination, garners national attention; members of SJP, TCU Senate face harassment
    and March 8, 2021
  3. Testing anomaly reported as Broad Institute introduces more sensitive testing
    March 15, 2021
  4. Tales from the T: Big Dig Pt. 2: Electric Boogaloo
    March 11, 2021
  5. Medford faces plummeting revenue due to pandemic, calls on federal, state governments for aid
    March 12, 2021
Trending
  1. Chinese international students discuss [email protected] program
    March 16, 2021
  2. TCU Senate establishes $1,164,000 Pandemic Activities Restoration Trust
    March 16, 2021
  3. Friedman School releases study on impact of cardiometabolic conditions on COVID-19 hospitalizations
    March 16, 2021
  4. Op-ed: China is not the existential threat to US national security that many may think
    March 16, 2021
  5. The meaning of March
    March 16, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.