Getting cozy with comfort food

As it gets colder outside, we’re all staying in more, getting cozy watching our favorite movies, wrapping ourselves up in blankets and enjoying time alone or with those we care about. Of course, there’s also a bowl of warm macaroni and cheese on your lap, because what better way is there to get cozy than with some classic comfort food?

When you think of comfort food, you may think of macaroni and cheese, soup or some other kind of warm food, but it is so much more than that. To some, eating comfort food is an act of self-care. To others, it is a reminder of their home or family. Regardless of how you think about it, each of us has food that brings us comfort in some shape or form.

Lily Volper, a sophomore, described how texture impacts her perception of comfort food.

“For me, a comfort food that comes to mind is carrots and caesar dressing. I really like the crunch. It’s very satisfying for me,” Volper said.

However, during this particular time of year that is filled with foods like stuffing, potatoes, soup and an endless variety of pies, Volper is excited for a different dish.

“Sweet potatoes with marshmallows on top,” Volper said. “Come fall, come Thanksgiving, I’m always looking forward to that particular dish. It’s very good.”

Our perception of comfort food is influenced by our family and the other people that we surround ourselves with as well.

Audrey McGlothlen, a junior, described how her mother has influenced her ideas of comfort food.

“It’s a lot of stuff that my mom thinks of as comfort food, I then also think of as comfort food. She would make this salad with peas, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise,” McGlothlen said. “It’s super easy but it just makes her feel good, so we all just eat it on lazy days or there’ll be specific dishes that she makes to make us feel better.”

During Thanksgiving, McGlothlen’s idea of comfort food changes but is still linked to her family nevertheless.

“Stuffing is a big one for me, and homemade cranberry sauce that has chunks of cranberry … and it smells like cinnamon. That was the one dish I was allowed to help cook, so that has a lot of memories for me,” she said.

Malcolm Cox, a sophomore, explained that one of his favorite dishes has been inspired by his family and culture.

“One of my great aunts makes this really good oxtail stew. She makes it for me every year on my birthday and it’s just really special,” Cox said.

Comfort food isn’t necessarily a specific dish, though. It can also be associated with a concept or memory that brings us nostalgia or peace. McGlothlen associates comfort food with home, along with being cozy and at ease.

“My mom makes a really big deal every time I come home to ask what food she should make and what restaurants we should go to, so I’ve gotten a lot of practice identifying the foods that remind me of home,” McGlothlen said.

Cox, on the other hand, associates comfort food with his environment rather than a specific dish or mood.

“I think of it more as being around people that I care about, and eating food that I enjoy and that makes me feel good … especially something that I can share with other people,” Cox said.

Cox is an avid cook and finds profound meaning in cooking, demonstrating how the process of cooking can be significant to how we view comfort food, too.

“The amount of time and effort that goes into making something that other people are going to eat makes the experience a lot more personal and a lot more special,” Cox said.

On the other hand, McGlothlen, who also enjoys cooking immensely, doesn’t associate cooking with comfort food.

“I’ve been cooking a lot with my partner this semester, so there’s now a lot of joy and positive vibes around cooking together and coming up with new dishes,” McGlothlen said. “But I dont think it’s the same ‘cuddle up in a blanket and eat whatever I’m being served’ kind of vibe.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of our conception of comfort food is how it evolves over time as new people and recipes are introduced to our lives.

McGlothlen reflected on how initially, Thanksgiving may seem like it would be a time where everyone comes together and clashes. However, she finds that more harmony occurs than she would expect.

She spoke about how family members brought new dishes to Thanksgiving and added to their family traditions.

“When my uncle started dating his girlfriend, they would bring new foods. Now, on top of my favorite cranberry sauce, we also had to have canned cranberry sauce,” McGlothlen said. “I just like the symbolism of it all mushing together.”

Cox has a similar perspective and explained how cooking different foods can allow him and his family to explore other cultures and traditions.

“I’ll make things that I find really interesting, and possibly dishes that my family hasn’t really had before from other cultures, that I have had before,” Cox said.

Regardless of what your definition of comfort food is, we can all think of times where we have been stressed or upset, and have turned toward a specific food for comfort. Volper thinks it’s extremely important to embrace this idea.

“There’s absolutely no shame in eating comfort food … Sometimes you just really need to indulge yourself, especially during these very stressful times,” Volper said. “We really need an outlet sometimes, so feeding yourself with comfort food is a great way to relieve stress.”

So, the next time you feel the urge to have some comfort food, don’t hesitate. Enjoy the feelings or memories that it may bring to you. Food is not just fuel, it is a connection to parts of ourselves that we may lose sight of with time and our responsibilities.