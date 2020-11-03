The Tufts Daily

2020 Electoral Map
November 3, 2020

As of Nov. 2, Donald Trump is projected to win 163 electoral votes, with 38 of those votes leaning toward him. Joe Biden is projected to win 290 electoral votes, with 64 of those votes leaning toward him. Only 85 electoral votes are considered “toss-ups.” For more detailed coverage on states to watch, see page 13.  

 

Georgia (16)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 47.8%, Biden 47.6%

Cook PVI 2017: R +5

 

Ohio (18) 

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 47.4%, Biden 46%

Cook PVI 2017: R +3

 

Iowa (6)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 47.2%, Biden 45.8%

Cook PVI 2017: R+3

 

North Carolina (15)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 47.9%, Biden 47.4%

Cook PVI 2017: R +3

 

Florida (29)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 46%, Biden 47.7%

Cook PVI 2017: R +2

 

Arizona (11)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 47%, Biden 47.5%

Cook PVI 2017: R +5

 

Wisconsin (10)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 44.1%, Biden 50.7%

Cook PVI 2017: Even

 

Pennsylvania (20)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 46.8%, Biden 49.3%

Cook PVI 2017: Even

 

Michigan (16)

RCP Polling Average: 

Trump 45.4%, Biden 50.2% 

Cook PVI 2017: D +1

 

Texas (38)

RCP Polling Average:

Trump 47.7%, Biden 46.5%

Cook PVI 2017: R +8

 

