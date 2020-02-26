Get off campus guide: Music is in the air

If your midterms aren’t too overwhelming, the upcoming weeks are a great time to get off campus and enjoy all of the live music that Boston has to offer.

There are two very different concerts happening later this week. On Wednesday night, up-and-coming rapper Lil Tjay will be performing at the Paradise Rock Club. The Bronx, N.Y., rapper is best known for his feature in the 2019 song “Pop Out” by Polo G.

This Friday, Giancarlo Guerrero will be conducting soloist Johannes Moser with the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) in several unique compositions. This is the first time that the BSO will perform British composer William Walton’s work since 1997, and it promises to be a great show.

Coming up on March 13, the Dropkick Murphys will be kicking off their Boston Blowout at the Encore Boston Harbor casino, followed by shows at House of Blues Boston and Big Night Live. The Quincy, Mass., band will be playing from March 13 to 17, alongside many other acts, such as Lars Frederiksen of the band Rancid, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols, The Old Firm Casuals, the Belfast band Kneecap and more. On the night of the 16, the Boston Bruins will also be celebrating Irish Heritage Night and donating raffle proceeds to The Claddagh Fund, a charity established by the Murphys. Following the game, the Murphys will perform at Big Night Live. If you are into rowdy and energetic punk rock, this Irish-themed show is for you. In May, the Murphys are kicking off their Boston to Berkeley II tour, with stops across the country.

Soon after St. Patrick’s Day, Billie Eilish will perform at TD Garden. The young chart-topping singer is beginning her “WHERE DO WE GO?” world tour in early March and will be at TD Garden on March 19. The star is partnering with REVERB, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more environmentally sustainable concert experience. Refillable water bottles will be permitted, and plastic straws will not. Information about sustainability and protecting the Earth will be promoted as well. Tickets have been on sale since October, so those that remain online run relatively expensive. That said, Eilish’s stardom continues to rise, leading one to believe that her future concerts will not be cheaper or available. If you want to attend, you better act fast.