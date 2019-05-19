Making my (Den)mark: The Final Countdown

I really can’t believe how quickly this semester has gone by. So, I’ve decided to write about the top 5 things I will miss the most about Copenhagen and studying abroad.

Classes. I know, I know … Why would anyone actually miss the school part of study abroad? Well, my classes with DIS have revitalized me in a way that will hopefully propel me through my senior year at Tufts. Not only did I regain my love for learning, but I also found a new energy and confidence to participate in my classes. Additionally, (most of) my classes were really interesting and enjoyable.

Traveling. Even though I didn’t travel as much as other people in my program, I was able to visit some of the top places on my list pretty easily. I was exposed to several different countries and cultures, and I met people along the way who will definitely have a lasting impact on my life. While I do love taking pictures everywhere I go, I know that I’ll have a lot more than just photographs to remember my travels by. Also, I think I may have overcome my slight fear of flying, which is a nice bonus.

City living. I’ve never lived in the heart of a city before, but I literally lived in the city center of Copenhagen , which was very cool. Not only was I a two-minute walk away from my classes — I will definitely miss that, especially during Boston winters — but also I felt like a real adult roaming around the city. This has definitely helped me grow into a more independent person.

Friends. Through my classes and living in my DIS apartment, I’ve met some really great people. It’s hard to imagine not spending so much time with them once we’re all back in the states, but I know that they are people who will be my friends for life.