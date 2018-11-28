The Tide: Jahana Hayes

Every year, the White House hosts the country’s greatest public school teachers, with at least one coming from every state. In 2016, during the last year of his presidency, Barack Obama stood next to former United States Secretary of Education John King Jr. and awarded the nation’s highest teaching distinction to Jahana Hayes. Hayes, a history and government teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Conn., beamed with pride and joy as the president applauded her service and named her America’s Teacher of the Year.

“We are at a critical juncture,” Hayes said from the East Room of the White House. “Many states are facing challenges attracting and retaining teachers, especially minority teachers.” Many, including Hayes, thought that would be her first and only foray into anything political. However, her recognition as Teacher of the Year would prove to be just the beginning of a new leg of her career as an advocate for progress in the United States’ education system.

In April of this year, Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty from Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District announced she would not seek re-election when it was reported she had neglected to fire her chief of staff after he was credibly accused of sexual harassment. The 5th District is Connecticut’s most conservative, so the national Democratic Party immediately stepped in to find a viable replacement for Esty.

Party leaders immediately settled on Mary Glassman, an upper-middle class local selectwoman who was seen as moderate enough to win the district. However, liberal activists in the district were enthralled when Hayes entered the race.

“I know what it’s like to go to bed to gunshots outside,” Hayes said at a candidate forum. “I know what it’s like in the morning to a dead body in the hallway.”

Hayes was born in Waterbury and lived in housing projects throughout the city when she was growing up. At one point, she and her family were homeless. She attended community college and eventually worked her way to a master’s degree, after which she found a job as a teacher in her hometown’s public high school.

Hayes was ignored by many party insiders during her run for the Democratic nomination earlier this year, but her compelling story and the support of U.S. Senator Chris Murphy who formerly represented the 5th District, himself, allowed her to capture nearly 60 percent of the vote on election night.

Hayes will be the first African American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress, and along with Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, will be one of two African American women representing New England.

Her life story and background moved many voters during the election, but Hayes’ proven determination, dedication and commitment are likely to serve the Connecticut’s 5th District well for at least the next two years.