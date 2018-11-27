Students, administrators respond to Trump administration’s proposed definition of gender

The Trump administration is reportedly looking to introduce a narrow definition of gender “as a biological, immutable condition” determined at birth, according to an Oct. 21 New York Times article. The Times explained that the new definition can eradicate federal recognition of an estimated 1.4 million transgender and non-binary Americans which could lead to implications in legal, education and health systems as well.

Hope Freeman, director of the LGBT Center, released a statement on Oct. 24 to condemn the administration’s proposal while reaffirming the institutional commitment to support trans and queer community members at Tufts.

“While this policy has not been officially announced or implemented, we feel compelled to call out what would be a gross misuse of power if such a change were implemented,” Freeman wrote. “We recognize that trans and non-binary people deserve protection, assurance, and respect … We recognize that educating ourselves and others is critical to combating misinformation and intolerance.”

Associate Provost and Chief Diversity Officer Robert Mack reaffirmed Freeman’s remarks and said that the university will continue to advocate for trans and queer community members at Tufts.

“If the Trump Administration were to revise the definition of gender, it would be a major setback for the community nationwide and at Tufts. But as always, Tufts would be there to support its students and to give them safe spaces … Tufts would continue to support these students in the many ways the university has supported them,” Mack told the Daily in an email.

Karen Richardson, dean of admissions and enrollment management, said that the university will continue its current admissions policies of encouraging students to express their gender identities and expressions on their applications, regardless of the Trump administration’s policy changes.

“We believe that diversity in its various forms is important to fostering a dynamic climate that encourages learning, transformational experiences and respectful conversations,” Richardson said. “While I can’t speak to the legal implications of the potential Trump administration changes and their potential national impact, I can confidently say that we would continue to do what we have always done: evaluate the whole applicant to discover and appreciate the person they would be in our campus community.”

The news was especially difficult for many transgender and non-binary students at Tufts, including sophomore Hayden Wolff, who identifies as trans masculine.

“I cried. I was really frustrated and upset,” Wolff said. “It was particularly upsetting because I could not understand what the purpose of that announcement was. Was it to gauge people’s reaction right before the midterm? Was it to rile up people? When someone says that my identity is not real and I do not exist, what should I make of that?”

Wolff said that for him, the news exacerbated an already strenuous week, as Question 3 was soon to be voted on the 2018 Massachusetts ballot, which would uphold or repeal a law that protects transgender and genderqueer people from discrimination in public spaces.

“You know that things are getting serious when your friends start texting saying that they care about you and that you are valid. Reading my friends’ texts, I decided to put up a sign on my door [from the transgender rights rally] to remind myself that my existence is not a debate,” Wolff said.

Thomas Chan, who identifies as genderqueer, similarly said that they are afraid of the potential policy change.

“I was very sad, angry and scared. It is a weird combination of emotions that, sadly, have become more common for me in the current political climate … We had to fight for Yes on 3, and we still have to worry about this. And I’m scared because this paves the road for discrimination [at a federal level],” Chan, a junior, said.

Freeman said that she believes the administration’s effort to redefine gender is a political strategy.

“When we speak of the LGBTQ community as a whole, they make up a relatively significant percentage of population in the United States, roughly around four to five percent. However, when it comes down to the transgender, non-binary people alone, it gets much, much smaller than that, less than one percent of the population. So, why is the administration honing in this particular group that faces a lot of adversity and is already marginalized historically?” Freeman said.

Freeman added that she feels the Trump administration is unfairly targeting transgender and non-binary communities.

“It feels like some politicians are trying to find another group to target. Some politicians are trying to find scapegoats for the country’s existing tensions and problems, when in fact, these targeted groups are just trying to live their lives and get through their days just like any of us,” Freeman said. “I think it is extremely unfair that a marginalized community within an already marginalized community is being targeted.”

Sean Murphy, a junior who volunteered for and organized the Yes on 3 campaign on campus, said that Tufts should take steps on an institutional level to ensure that transgender and non-binary students feel protected.

“As transgender students find it increasingly difficult to rely on the federal government for their basic human rights, Tufts University needs to put an extra effort so that students can feel safe within that jurisdiction and make up their lost ground,” Murphy said.

Murphy added that if the federal government were to redefine gender, Tufts University should reject that definition.

“While Tufts University’s main role is to provide quality education to its students … the university is also responsible for investing in its students’ well-being and health. That is why the university has the Department of Health and Wellness and Tufts Mental Health Counseling services in place,” Murphy said. “Tufts, [as a leading national research university] with powerful financial and legal resources, is capable of and should protect its trans and queer students against the federal government … through concrete actions. Trans and queer students at Tufts do not have such resources to fight against the federal government.”

Wolff also said that more can be done to make transgender and non-binary students feel welcomed and included at the university.

“I originally applied to Tufts not only for its academic excellence but also for its reputation of supporting [the] queer and transgender community along with its commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Wolff said. “Even though I made great friends here and have support from the LGBT Center, things turned out to be very different at Tufts from what I thought it was going to be like.”

In particular, Wolff said that the university could have done more to support the Yes on 3 campaign.

“Question 3 on the midterm was a very important issue for me, and I was even thinking about transferring to a school out of Massachusetts if the people were to vote ‘no’ on three. I did not want to attend a school in a state where my safety in public is not guaranteed just because of who I am,” Wolff said. “Even though the university joined the coalition to stand for ‘yes’ on three with other universities in Massachusetts, I was largely disappointed by the lack of concrete institutional support on the issue.”

Murphy echoed Wolff’s sentiments.

“[Freeman] was there throughout the process for the community, but the university could have done much more to support the cause … They could have posted the issue on their Facebook or Instagram account to inform the student body and even alumni. [University] President [Anthony] Monaco could have joined the phone banking event to galvanize support the transgender community,” Murphy said.