The Tide: Colin Allred

At a campaign event in Somerville Monday night, John Walsh — architect of Deval Patrick’s extraordinary 2006 gubernatorial win here in Massachusetts — said that he was focused on electing people of color to office in the upcoming midterms. “They’re the ones who will excite us and lead us across the board,” Walsh said.

Colin Allred is one of those exciting candidates.

Raised in Dallas, Allred has a unique story which has brought money, enthusiasm and big names to the 32nd congressional district of Texas. Allred attended public school in the suburbs and set himself apart on the football field, until he was eventually awarded a full scholarship to play at Baylor University. He went on to play linebacker as a undrafted free agent for the Tennessee Titans from 2006 to 2010.

After leaving the NFL, Allred decided to pursue a law degree at one of the most prestigious law schools in the United States: the University of California, Berkeley. From there, a passion for public service led Allred to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where he worked for former San Antonio mayor and Texas native, Secretary Julián Castro. Allred’s specialty lay in the Office of General Counsel, where he guarded federal funding from misappropriation and protected public housing tenants from ethics violations by HUD officials. Following his time in the Obama Administration, Allred worked as a civil rights attorney and voting rights litigator at the Perkins Coie law firm.

While at Perkins Coie, Allred held the role of regional director of voter protection for the voting rights group “Battleground Texas”during the 2014 midterms in an effort to help Democrats take back the House of Representatives and bolster protections for the disenfranchised.

Colin Allred declared his candidacy for the 32nd district in April 2017. He beat out a crowded Democratic primary in May of this year, garnering nearly 70 percent of the vote in a run-off. The 32nd is seen as winnable for the Democrats, considering Hillary Clinton narrowly carried the district in 2016. Given the fact that liberals are winning in places that President Trump carried by 15, 20 or 25 points, Colin Allred is likely to be a congressman come January.

In November, Allred will face Pete Sessions, a veteran congressman who has held his seat for the last 22 years.

Allred has done more than energize Democrats in East Dallas. He has drawn impactful endorsements from former President Obama and members of his cabinet, countless local officials and a former governor of Massachusetts.

Deval Patrick, the Commonwealth’s former governor and widely rumored 2020 presidential candidate, has set his course to elect a more diverse House caucus this fall. And should Patrick embark on a run for the White House, he will have a fervent supporter from Dallas waiting for him to call.