Jumbo Exchange: Political awareness

Time flies; I can’t believe it is already April — there are now only one and a half months left in my stay here in the States! It might not yet be the time to review my study abroad experience at Tufts, but these days I cannot help but look back a bit, wondering what I have learned over the days of the exchange program.

When I think about it, what comes to my mind first is Tufts students’ high levels of political awareness. Not only are the vast majority concerned about politics, but also a number of students actually organize and participate in political activities, which I find cool.

I was born and raised in a country where the public is often associated with political apathy. It is illustrated, for example, by its relatively low voting rate against other developed, democratic countries. However, compared to the situation before, people’s activism in Japan has been stimulated and become a relatively significant presence since the 2011 nuclear power plant disaster in the country. With a few exceptions, it is still extremely hard to find active civil movements, demonstrations or marches in Japan. Also, you will rarely see college students in Japan take part in those kind of activities. It is not that they are not interested in politics, but it is still most definitely uncommon for them to do something to change the status quo through political actions like participation in social movements.

Sadly, I myself have never joined any organizations related to political movements back home, nor have I thought of the option of organizing or participating in an activist group on my own. It is probably because I did not know anyone around me doing such things and was not motivated enough to do something by myself. I love discussing political issues, I have my opinion and I go to the polls. Outside of that, though, I have to admit that I have done nothing else.

This is why I was really pleasantly surprised when I witnessed the Boston Women’s March in January. There was a sea of people who have the same shared passion and are actually trying to make some change in society. There was obviously a lot of students. What struck me the most was the atmosphere and environment that allowed anyone to raise their voice to fight against what they believe is wrong. I am certain that the march was one of the most unforgettable, mind-blowing moments for me over the past seven months.

Apart from that, I am always impressed by Tufts students who actively commit to social movement activities. There seem to be quite a few students here who are members of groups involved in politics and social change, and who are making an effort to shape society for the better. It is so different from the society in which I grew up, but it is simply cool and truly admirable. I am aware that there is no point in just being impressed, so hopefully I will not waste and will rather harness this experience somehow when I return home.