How Tufts Works: How this column works

If you have never read “How Tufts Works” before, it usually consists of a profile of someone who works for Tufts. However, this week I wanted to take some time to reflect on the last six issues and address the future direction of the column.

I came up with the idea for “How Tufts Works” at the end of last semester. During finals week, I saw the Tisch security guard Aaron Lewis pass by me in the basement late one night. It seemed unfortunate that I could see this person so often and never know his name or a single other thing about them. It got me thinking: out of all the people who work for Tufts and contribute daily to my happiness and success, how many go unrecognized?

I have found the answer to that question: a lot.

My original intent for this column was to provide a space for Tufts employees and contractors to share their stories. I hoped that my weekly 500-word profiles could create meaningful connections between staff and students.

It took writing the first few issues for me to learn how to go about the interview process. At first, being unsure about how to navigate the personal nature of these conversations, I stuck to a rigid list of questions. Since then, I realized that people will share whatever they are inspired and comfortable with sharing, and all I need to do is ask “So how did you get to Tufts?”

Being on the listening side of these exchanges has been fascinating. I am touched by how forthcoming and open people are when it comes to sharing their personal stories with a complete stranger. Thus, when I finally get to writing the columns, I feel pressure to do justice to these people’s stories.

Something that I truly did not anticipate was the parallels that have arisen between each personal narrative. Every interview subject has offered extensive praise for their coworkers without my prompting. Most of them have also mentioned how the passion of Tufts employees and students makes this school a special place.

From the feedback I have received, readers agree that getting to know the broader Tufts community has been interesting. Many people have even offered up suggestions of possible future subjects, especially Tufts Dining Services workers, that they would like to hear from. However, due to the restrictions that limit the ability of some university employees and contractors to talk with me, it has been difficult to include their stories. On top of that, some people are not aware of the positive, non-controversial tone of the column.

These two factors have, unfortunately, led to the exclusion of some significant voices. I think it would be a disservice to everyone if major groups of Tufts employees continue to be sidelined. In the future, I want this column to reflect the true diversity of Tufts employees and give everyone a chance to share their story. Hopefully then, we could all get a better sense of how Tufts works.