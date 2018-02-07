R.E.A.L. Talk: What is R.E.A.L.?

We would all know about a program that has been a part of Tufts for about 50 years, right? You would think so, but the R.E.A.L. (Resumed Education for Adult Learning) program is something that many people are not aware of. According to the Tufts Student Life website, the R.E.A.L. program started in 1970 with Tufts offering women the chance to get a college degree or complete bachelor’s degrees that were unfinished. It wasn’t until 1976 that men had the chance to do the same. Currently, there are more than 40 students enrolled in the R.E.A.L. program, and you probably see them every day on campus.

There are programs for returning students at many universities, but Tufts stands out from these schools: R.E.A.L. students attend classes with traditional-age students and are a part of everyday campus life. Other programs vary, but online classes and night classes are sometimes the only option for adult students, which segregates adult students from the rest of the college experience.

There are advantages and disadvantages to being an adult student, on Tufts campus and in any classroom. Some students feel isolated because of the age difference, and some have large responsibilities outside of school, like children or work. Many R.E.A.L. students have been working full-time jobs for years before returning to school or are veterans of the armed forces. Each student has a different path and offers a unique perspective to discussions in class.

R.E.A.L. students are just that — students. Everyone in the program is here to learn, even if most have been out of school for some time. R.E.A.L. students worry about the exam and struggle over the homework as much as anyone else. They are studying to be engineers and doctors. They major in a variety of departments. Some are pursuing graduate school and others will move on to jobs after graduation. The end goal is the same: receiving their degree from Tufts University.

There’s more to the R.E.A.L. program than just people over the age of 24 in school. There is a history and a heartbeat. There is also a future. For R.E.A.L. students, the Returning Student Organization (RSO) helps plan that future. The RSO is a student organization for R.E.A.L. students to help support each other and provide community, according to their website. There are various events each semester that change depending on the interests of the current group of students and officers.

The next time you confuse a student for a professor or a TA, think about this: R.E.A.L. students are with you every day. Say hi. Ask questions. You might just learn something new.