Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts

Last updated: 5/13/2021 at 5:34 p.m. (EDT)

The Medford/Somerville campus reported no new cases on Tuesday, May 11, down from one the day before.

The seven-day trailing average number of new cases on the Medford/Somerville campus was 0.29 on May 11, down from 0.43 the day before. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported from May 7 to May 11.

There were 17 individuals in isolation on the Medford/Somerville campus on May 11, down one from the day before.

Five hundred and thirty-two COVID-19 cases were reported on the Medford/Somerville campus between Aug. 3, 2020 and May 11, 2021, consisting of students, faculty, staff and affiliates.

According to the New York Times, 45% of all residents of Middlesex County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Location New cases 7-day trailing average Per 100k* 1-week trend 2-week trend % Fully Vaccinated Medford/Somerville Campus (5/11) 0 0.29 5 -71% -78% – Medford (5/12) 1 2.86 5 -41% -66% 45% (5/4) Somerville (4/30) 10 9.14 11 +28% -24% 40% (5/4) Middlesex County (5/12) 140 120 7 -27% -49% 45% Massachusetts (5/12) 760 797 12 -22% -40% 44% Date in parentheses indicates date with most recently updated data. Per 100k and trends calculated from seven-day trailing average.

var divElement = document.getElementById(‘viz1612293841630’); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName(‘object’)[0]; vizElement.style.width=’1016px’;vizElement.style.height=’991px’; var scriptElement = document.createElement(‘script’); scriptElement.src = ‘https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js’; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);

*Disclaimer: Testing frequency at Tufts may be higher than in surrounding communities, and therefore may be more efficient at detecting cases.

Note: A dash (-) represents missing data. The numeral (0) represents the number “zero.”

Have questions about our reporting? Email [email protected]