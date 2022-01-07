Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts

Last updated: 5/13/2021 at 5:34 p.m. (EDT)
The Medford/Somerville campus reported no new cases on Tuesday, May 11, down from one the day before.
The seven-day trailing average number of new cases on the Medford/Somerville campus was 0.29 on May 11, down from 0.43 the day before. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported from May 7 to May 11.
There were 17 individuals in isolation on the Medford/Somerville campus on May 11, down one from the day before.
Five hundred and thirty-two COVID-19 cases were reported on the Medford/Somerville campus between Aug. 3, 2020 and May 11, 2021, consisting of students, faculty, staff and affiliates.
According to the New York Times, 45% of all residents of Middlesex County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Location
|New cases
|7-day trailing average
|Per 100k*
|1-week trend
|2-week trend
|% Fully Vaccinated
|Medford/Somerville Campus (5/11)
|0
|0.29
|5
|-71%
|-78%
|–
|Medford (5/12)
|1
|2.86
|5
|-41%
|-66%
|45% (5/4)
|Somerville (4/30)
|10
|9.14
|11
|+28%
|-24%
|40% (5/4)
|Middlesex County (5/12)
|140
|120
|7
|-27%
|-49%
|45%
|Massachusetts (5/12)
|760
|797
|12
|-22%
|-40%
|44%
*Disclaimer: Testing frequency at Tufts may be higher than in surrounding communities, and therefore may be more efficient at detecting cases.
Note: A dash (-) represents missing data. The numeral (0) represents the number “zero.”
Have questions about our reporting? Email [email protected]