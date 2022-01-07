Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts

The Tufts Daily

January 7, 2022

Last updated: 5/13/2021 at 5:34 p.m. (EDT)

The Medford/Somerville campus reported no new cases on Tuesday, May 11, down from one the day before.

The seven-day trailing average number of new cases on the Medford/Somerville campus was 0.29 on May 11, down from 0.43 the day before. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported from May 7 to May 11.

There were 17 individuals in isolation on the Medford/Somerville campus on May 11, down one from the day before.

Five hundred and thirty-two COVID-19 cases were reported on the Medford/Somerville campus between Aug. 3, 2020 and May 11, 2021, consisting of students, faculty, staff and affiliates.

According to the New York Times, 45% of all residents of Middlesex County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Methodology
Our Data
LocationNew cases7-day trailing averagePer 100k*1-week trend2-week trend% Fully Vaccinated
Medford/Somerville Campus (5/11)00.295-71%-78%
Medford (5/12)12.865-41%-66%45% (5/4)
Somerville (4/30)109.1411+28%-24%40% (5/4)
Middlesex County (5/12)1401207-27%-49%45%
Massachusetts (5/12)76079712-22%-40%44%
Date in parentheses indicates date with most recently updated data. Per 100k and trends calculated from seven-day trailing average.

*Disclaimer: Testing frequency at Tufts may be higher than in surrounding communities, and therefore may be more efficient at detecting cases.

Note: A dash (-) represents missing data. The numeral (0) represents the number “zero.”

Have questions about our reporting? Email [email protected]

