K-Weekly: What’s in your K-pop album?

One small difference I feel goes overlooked in the K-pop community is, to put it simply, the albums. And by this, I mean the actual, physical album that you can purchase from a store, or — more likely — Amazon.

While many Western acts sometimes release a CD and sometimes a vinyl along with their digital releases, K-pop groups and artists tend to create an album with much more. While a simple CD may be reminiscent of hip-hop and rap artists over the past several decades, there is something truly mesmerizing about a K-pop album.

Typically, a single album by a K-pop act will include a photocard of one of the artists, a poster of the artist/group, a photo book, a lyric book, artist notes and a sticker set or some other similar momento. It can be as thick as a “Percy Jackson” (2005–2009) paperback book and as big as a regular piece of printer paper. And, depending on how much merch is included in it and if it is a deluxe or special edition, an album could sell for upward of $49.

The albums also usually have two or four different versions. The tracklist of these albums are the same from version to version, but the actual album may look different and have slightly different themes.

Think BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020), an album with the same 20 tracks across four different versions.

The different versions highlight different semi-concepts that the group explores in this era and album. Every version has different cover art colors and a pool of photo cards and photo books that go to specific concepts. For example, Version 2 has a much darker theme of the members dressed and posing as literal black swans, an obvious connection to track seven, “Black Swan.” Version 3’s Greek gods theme, a winning and feasting concept, is a nod to its fifth track, “Dionysus.” Because the album tells a story through its tracklist and songs, having multiple versions allows for further divergence into these concepts.

K-pop groups tend to release new music with speed, meaning eras of their music may not last as long as those of their Western counterparts. So by releasing albums that build on concepts that groups may outline in their music videos or songs, the experience of enjoying that album is suddenly highlighted.

Collecting albums is a common, shared experience among K-pop fans. Some aim to have all versions of their favorite albums or to own every photocard possible. Some never open their albums and others use every piece of merchandise they can, whether it be by adding stickers and photocards on their phones or hanging posters on their walls.

Like collecting any other beloved piece of work, K-pop albums can be a great source of joy for a person, as well as a way to support their favorite artists. I personally have a few albums of my own in my bedroom back home, and they are some of my most cherished possessions. So, if you perhaps want to explore more experiences in the K-pop community, consider looking for an album you really vibe with — just be ready for your pockets to start hurting.