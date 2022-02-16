The Final Whistle: What’s next for Dele Alli?

A few years ago, Dele Alli was one of the hottest prospects in world football. Many fans remember his iconic volley against Crystal Palace as he calmly flicked the ball over defender Mile Jedinak, twisted and buried it in the bottom-left corner. That season, Alli was a key part of Spurs’ title challenge, alongside budding stars Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, as the North London club finished third behind Arsenal and surprise champions Leicester City. Just 20, Alli contributed 10 goals and nine assists in the 2015–16 season and was regarded as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder who could slot in as a second striker and provide attacking overload. Fast forward five years, and the energetic midfielder is a shadow of his former self, leaving many fans wondering, what next?

Bought from MK Dons after impressing in a shocking 4–0 victory over Manchester United, Alli spent his first season back on loan at the League One side. After securing promotion, Alli joined Tottenham Hotspur and made his debut in August 2015. After an electric start, Alli was called up to the England squad for a friendly against France where he scored a long-range beauty before halftime and helped set up England’s second goal after winning the ball off of French superstar Paul Pogba. In March 2016, Alli inspired a 3–2 comeback against Germany in Berlin, eventually winning the Young Player of the Year award and was selected for England’s Euro 2016 squad.

The next few seasons under Mauricio Pochettino saw Spurs maintain top four finishes. Despite the stability, Tottenham’s trophy drought continued and they failed to invest in players in the same way clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City. In 2019, Alli started for Spurs in the Champions League Final against Liverpool but was outclassed in midfield by Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, leading to his substitution after 82 minutes.

After that loss, the Spurs never seemed the same. Pochettino was sacked the following season and Alli failed to impress new manager José Mourinho, as he was often sidelined for crucial games. In the last four seasons, Alli’s shots-per-game average has declined from 2.69 to 0.55. Moreover, his expected goals have fallen from 14.71 to 1.40 as he has made just 10 appearances this season. After a short stint under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Spurs now enter a new era under Antonio Conte, and Dele Alli is not in their plans.

Still only 25 years old, the once dubbed “young Roy Keane” was sold to Everton F.C. on deadline day of the January transfer window. A fresh start will perhaps reinvigorate Alli as he enters his prime and a strong season could give him a shout at England’s World Cup squad. Many believe that working with newly appointed manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard could reignite Alli’s attacking prowess as Lampard himself played in a similar position.

Switching the white of North London for the royal blue of Everton might relaunch Alli’s career. There’s no doubt that the boy from Milton Keynes still has a lot left in his locker. After all, Steven Gerrard was 27 when he reached 50 Premier League goals; Lampard was 26. Alli? Only 23.