Coffee Talk: Cafe Luna

Last semester, in an effort to have the coolest door in Harleston Hall, my roommate and I hung a sign on our door that read, “Brunch Recommendations (please add your recz).” Surprisingly, the list became quite popular and it filled up quickly with local restaurants like Danish Pastry House, Bagelsaurus and — ironically — The Pub. However, among the long list of cafes, bagel shops and pubs, one restaurant caught our eye: Cafe Luna. Neither my roommate nor I had ever heard of Cafe Luna, and we knew we had to try it.

Cafe Luna is in Cambridge, which means you are going to need to drive, Uber or take public transportation to get there. But it’s all worth it, I promise! Cafe Luna offers beautiful outdoor seating, something that my roommate, our friends and I love. However, if it’s still too chilly to enjoy outdoor seating, Cafe Luna also offers a COVID-19-responsible adaptation to indoor seating: The storefront is made up of large, paneled windows, which can open to increase airflow in an effort to minimize COVID-19 risks. Obviously, all that natural light makes Cafe Luna a pretty place to eat your brunch, too! In addition to its indoor and outdoor seating, Cafe Luna records your party’s phone number for contact tracing, uses touch-free online menus and requires its servers to wear masks.

While I was feeling quite safe eating at Cafe Luna, I was also very excited about the menu. As a huge fan of sweet breakfasts, I was immediately drawn to the waffles, french toast and pancakes. Among this section of the menu were Nutella stuffed with strawberries waffles, caramelized bananas and pecans french toast and pancakes topped with cookie butter. The menu also had all the breakfast classics: omelets, avocado toast, breakfast burritos and egg plates. With a menu full of so many fun options, making a choice was almost too hard to do.

What I ordered: After a very long internal debate, I decided on the lemon curd and blueberry compote french toast, and I do not regret it. It was four slices of warm cinnamon french toast topped with lemon curd, blueberry compote and powdered sugar. I would go back just to have that again; I loved everything about it.

What my roommate Chloe ordered: pancakes with the Oreo crumble and chocolate drizzle toppings. She gave those pancakes her highest reviews.

What I want to try next: I really need to go back to try the cafe’s lemon ricotta pancakes, which are only offered on its weekend brunch menu! Although, its toasted s’mores with marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker crumbs french toast is tempting, too.