The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Tales from the T: Hahvud
February 25, 2021
A Cambridge Tunnel (today's Red Line) train in the old Harvard station on March 20, 1912, three days before the line opened to the public is pictured. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Welcome to Tales from the T! Each week we’ll be diving into a story about the “T” and other components of Boston’s transit system. Hopefully you’ll learn something interesting!

We’ll start off with a story at Harvard, of optimism, turnabouts and ultimate abandonment. The abandoned dreams of thousands of students who decided to switch to econ? Nay (unfortunately), an abandoned station. Looking out the window from an inbound Red Line train departing Harvard, you might see a closed platform in the darkness; this is one of no fewer than four separate abandoned stations at Harvard. 

The original Harvard station opened in 1912, as the terminus of the Cambridge-Park Street Under subway, which (shockingly) ran between Cambridge and Park Street. (An events-only station, Stadium, was built past Harvard, serving Harvard Stadium until 1967). This new line (now part of the Red Line) represented the pinnacle of those newfangled subway doohickeys at the time. Designed from the start as a high-capacity commuter line, it boasted widely spaced stations and notably large subway cars which would inspire designs in New York and Philadelphia. Boston’s subway cars even featured smoking compartments, which thankfully weren’t as trendsetting as the other design choices.

As the terminus, Harvard was, from the start, a major transfer point. Commuters could access in-station streetcar tunnels, which enabled easy transfers to then-outlying communities like Watertown and Arlington on routes that still operate today. Harvard was one of many such hubs built to serve Boston’s expanding suburbs, and a decade after the station opened, plans were made to extend subway service from Lechmere along existing railroads to serve Medford and Somerville. Sound familiar? 

Much to Tufts students’ annoyance, said Green Line Extension wouldn’t materialize for over a century, and by the end of World War II, proposals were made to extend Red Line service from Harvard as far as Lexington to serve the now-packed northern suburbs. The extension was ultimately truncated to Alewife, and construction began in 1978. 

The original Harvard station stood directly on the path of the extension, so it closed in 1981, with two temporary replacements named for nearby streets. Harvard/Brattle, the line’s temporary terminus, consisted of a few wooden planks thrown together in a storage yard. Harvard/Holyoke featured fully finished concrete tunnels and platforms — for only one track. The former ultimately saw Harvard’s Kennedy School built over it; the latter survives as the aforementioned abandoned platform you can see today.

The current Harvard station fully opened in 1985, superseding Stadium, Harvard/Brattle, Harvard/Holyoke and the original Harvard station. It remains a key transit hub, boasting the distinction of being the third-busiest T station and serving the best regional college in eastern Massachusetts. Some abandoned track tunnels still sit behind the walls as remnants of the line’s origins. Legend says if you walk through them on nights with a new moon, you might encounter a fairly annoyed MBTA guard or two.

Top This Week
  1. Weekender: Tufts dental student John Sobhani speaks on work with true-crime Netflix documentary
    February 18, 2021
  2. Residential Life botches housing lottery number assignment for 2021–22
    February 23, 2021
  3. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
  4. Residential Life plans to support students in roommate search process
    February 24, 2021
  5. Recent drop in campus COVID-19 cases follows January surge
    February 22, 2021
Trending
  1. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks Capitol Hill riots, next four years with Biden
    February 26, 2021
  2. Vaccinated students expected to follow all COVID-19 guidelines for foreseeable future
    February 26, 2021
  3. Daily Week Senior Profile: Deeksha Bathini
    February 26, 2021
  4. Weekender: Tufts dental student John Sobhani speaks on work with true-crime Netflix documentary
    February 18, 2021
  5. CIRCLE releases study on Pre-K–12 civic education in Massachusetts
    February 26, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.