The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Transferable Skills: Starting with starting
February 23, 2021

When I started writing this column, a question popped into my head. Why does one write a column for the Daily? Reach isn’t the reason — I’d be happy if even my housemates read this. Impact? I mean, it’s a small student newspaper (no offense). Money for sure isn’t being deposited into my bank account. Why does one type away at square keys and put those results on the World Wide Web for all to see?

That’s maybe a rhetorical question, but I’ll give one answer: I’m writing this column to hold myself accountable. I’m writing this column to prove something to myself. I’d be really happy if you joined me on this 10-week journey and, perhaps, be a part of a dialogue. But the audience of this series, the shareholders, the persona numero uno — that’s me.

What’s this column actually going to cover? Why is it called “Transferable Skills?” To be transparent, I’m not totally sure about that first one. And that’s okay. All I know is that I want to reflect on myself more openly, relate my struggles with the struggles of humanity and the issues in society. To be a bit selfish, I think I’m pretty wise. And I like doling out advice. If my words, created in random, stream-of-consciousness glory, connect with you, help you or even inspire you (in addition to serving moi), then I will have done my job.

I call this column “Transferable Skills” because (a) I’m a transfer student and (b) I think a life well lived comes from adding tools to your toolbox. Like the ability to hold two different, disparate and maybe even opposing things at once (there’ll be a lot of that!).

Here are some ground rules or pieces of advice that I hope I can stick to and that might be of use to you as well: 

1. Vulnerability isn’t the same thing as oversharing. In other words, I’m not trying to be that guy who complains all the time.

2. Specificity is attractive and universal. What I mean by this is that people are more compelled when you are specific, and from a storytelling perspective, the more specific you are, the more universal you can be.

3. Curiosity killed the cat but saved the human. Curiosity is just my favorite. If you want to learn how to get out of a funk, start with curiosity. If you want to be a better listener, start with curiosity. If you want to enjoy an academic subject, start with curiosity.

4. Optimism is more joyful than truth. Truth can be gratifying. Truth is probably “right.” But if you’re constantly looking for the truth about the world, about others or about yourself, that honestly doesn’t sound too fun. Everyone hates the person who’s trying to be right all the time, but I don’t think I’m ever annoyed at anyone who looks at the bright side of things.

5. Don’t just be nice, be generous. This one’s pretty self-explanatory. Be flexible, forgiving and effortfully kind.

 

Top This Week
  1. Weekender: Tufts dental student John Sobhani speaks on work with true-crime Netflix documentary
    February 18, 2021
  2. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
  3. Test-optional policies make college admissions more holistic, equitable
    February 16, 2021
  4. Op-ed: An open letter to Tufts faculty and administration calling for lightening of coursework
    February 12, 2021
  5. Recent drop in campus COVID-19 cases follows January surge
    February 22, 2021
Trending
  1. Residential Life botches housing lottery number assignment for 2021–22
    February 23, 2021
  2. Weekender: Tufts dental student John Sobhani speaks on work with true-crime Netflix documentary
    February 18, 2021
  3. Tisch College Distinguished Speaker Series headlined by notoriety, diversity in spring 2021
    February 23, 2021
  4. Students grapple with uncertainty about studying abroad next year
    February 23, 2021
  5. Power to the Players: Djokovic is victorious, but his track record is still questionable
    February 23, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.