Off the Gridiron: NFL mock draft top 5

With the NFL Combine having already gotten started, it seems like an appropriate time to begin a mock draft and speculate where college football’s outstanding prospects will be playing professionally next year.

1) Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Louisiana State

In his 2019 season at Louisiana State University, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns which made him the obvious selection for the Heisman Trophy. In the Peach Bowl, which is usually a competitive contest, he threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. His unbelievable season, his Ohio roots, the Bengals’ need for a quarterback and head coach Zac Taylor’s offensive background make this a no-brainer for the Bengals.

2) Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge-rusher, Ohio State

Before Burrow’s historic season, Young was a lock for the No. 1 pick. A physical specimen made of tree-trunk-like legs and long arms with a lighting-quick first step, Young has the potential to be a game wrecker in the NFL. Young is said to be better than both Joey and Nick Bosa, both highly rated pass rushers from Ohio State who have been successful in the NFL. With the Redskins set with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, they will take Young because he is far and away the best player available.

3) Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, Cornerback, Ohio State

The Lions could use this pick to address its offensive line, defensive line or secondary. Addressing the secondary by selecting Okudah makes the most sense because star cornerback Darius Slay is entering the last year of his contract and appeared to be unhappy with the franchise after they traded away Quandre Diggs during the season. An elite athlete with terrific ball skills and a star in man coverage, Okudah has drawn comparisons to Jalen Ramsey and can be the NFL’s next great cornerback, which makes this a great pick for the Lions.

4) New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

Selecting Wills, who is considered to be a physical enforcer with advanced footwork, helps the Giants protect the future of its cornerstone players Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. While the Giants have holes all over its roster, the injuries to Jones and Barkley throughout the season should be enough to convince the Giants to select an impact offensive tackle in order to protect its star offensive players.

5) Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

During the season, it seemed like the Dolphins had won too many games to select the highly touted quarterback. However, Tagovailoa’s hip fracture allows the Dolphins to reel him in at the No. 5. While Tagovailoa’s durability may be questioned after various ankle, wrist and hip injuries, his talent is undeniable. In five games last season, he threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns and has been compared to a left-handed version of Drew Brees. With the Dolphins seemingly having given up on Josh Rosen and the end of Fitzmagic being almost inevitable, choosing Tagovailoa with this pick makes too much sense for the Dolphins.