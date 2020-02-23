Keeping up with the 617: A short guide to New England Patriots’ off-season

This recent season for the New England Patriots was a complete bust due to an early exit at the hands of the Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans. As I walked out of Gillette Stadium following Tennessee’s Logan Ryan pick six to seal the victory against the Patriots, I immediately believed that Tom Brady would not be playing in a New England Patriots uniform next season. Core players Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty were going to retire, and the defense was set to crumble; it seemed like the Patriots dynasty was officially over. I might be dramatizing the situation due to the fact that there’s a low chance that all of these scenarios will happen; however, as a Patriots fan you must think of the worst-case scenario. No matter what course the front office takes this offseason, the team, particularly the offense, needs a reset. Let’s get to it.

Retain Tom Brady and surround the offense with weapons

I love Tom Brady with every bone in my body, and I can’t imagine him playing in another Patriots uniform. Alas, the nightmare scenario could occur. But what the Patriots need to do this off-season is to not be stingy with their money: re-sign Tom Brady to a reasonable contract! He’s given this organization 20 years of success, and he deserves big market money. Once he gets the captain of the offense secured, can Bill Belichick surround Brady with a competent offense? A.J. Green is an unrestricted free agent this off-season and has played alongside Andy Dalton in Cincinnati — yuck. Additionally, Stefon Diggs has vocalized his displeasure with the Minnesota Vikings organization and is a trade candidate this off-season. If the Patriots are willing to shell some big-money contracts to either of those star players, the Patriots’ offense will be firing at an elite level during the 2020 off-season.

Draft a tight end

Although this year’s draft class doesn’t have a deep pool of tight end prospects, there are plenty of players who could be a massive boost to the Patriots’ offense. When the Patriots have a competent tight end — no, not Matt LaCosse — they succeed in the passing game. A threat over the middle will draw the double team of Julian Edelman, who struggled to get open last season as opposing defenses focused their game plans on the Super Bowl MVP. One particular prospect stands out: Thaddeus Moss. A force for the Louisiana State University Tigers, Randy Moss’ son totaled 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Although those numbers don’t jump off the page, Moss has a strong, athletic frame that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels could use in their game plans.

During this free agency period, which kicks off in less than a month, the Patriots need to be bold. Instead of reverting back to its tendencies of being dormant during the off-season, the front office needs to open its wallets and sign big free agents while letting others walk: linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy should be able to have salary cap space to make major moves. As much as I loved Collins and Van Noy, the Patriots’ defense will not suffer by losing those two players. In short, this off-season could be a nightmare and cause a lot of pain for Patriots fans. Unless you’re a masochist, losing Tom Brady will hurt — but we must move on if that occurs. This off-season could provide a framework for yet another victorious 2020 season. In Bill we trust.