Get off campus guide: Cambridge comedy scene perfect cure for winter blues

The beginning of the semester can be a difficult time for everyone. There are plenty of reasons to be a little down at the beginning of 2020: returning to campus after a month without homework, gray February weather or maybe daunting future plans. The age-old cliché holds true — laughter is the best medicine. Luckily, there are abundant opportunities to venture off campus and enjoy comedy at very little expense.

This past Friday I saw the “Indie Exposure” show at ImprovBoston. The show featured three up-and-coming “improv” comedy teams that each delivered a unique and refreshing take on improv that left me laughing and a little lighter-hearted on my return to campus.

First to take the stage was “Bodega Comedy,” an improv comedy troupe made up of comedians of color. Bodega’s style was fast-paced and goofy. Their sketches were short and electric, with performers smiling and laughing as they bounded on and off stage. The chemistry among the improvisers was plain to see as I watched them form creative storylines out of thin air, and it seemed to surprise even themselves.

Next up was “Fumble Bees,” a long-form improv troupe from Cambridge. Their performance featured slightly more structured improv centered on the theme of creating and switching between different worlds. Their opening sketch involved the crowd, who suggested the disparate phenomena of slasher film and the sensation of hunger. With these suggestions the Fumble Bees improvisers jumped into a hilarious back and forth between the two themes, switching every time a bell was rung. This sketch and those that followed incorporated the audience and showcased the group’s impressive versatility.

The final act was “Camp Corndog,” an improv duo that incorporated witty songs into a more complex storyline. As the name suggests, Camp Corndog’s whole set was a series of sketches centered around the campers and staff of a cheese-themed summer camp. From Lola the dairy cow and Gretchen the nurse to the budding romance of two camp counselors told all through cheese-themed euphemisms, Camp Corndog’s sketches spanned a broad range of emotion and included catchy improvised songs that eventually pulled the audience into song as well.

Each group showcased a style all their own, but all shared an infectious energy that the audience couldn’t help but reflect. ImprovBoston, where “Indie Exposure” took place is just around the corner from the Central station stop. ImprovBoston provides a cozy environment and holds events Wednesday through Sunday night.

Enticing restaurants and late-night cafés are all a short walk from the club, making it a perfect piece of a fun night out. For food, I would recommend Shanghai Fresh for authentic Chinese cuisine or Asmara for Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes. If it’s something simpler you’re hungry for, Mainely Burgers is an elevated burger joint, focused on maintaining a fresh and hearty Maine style. For those readers of age, The Field Pub offers a traditional pub experience, nice environment and decor, and all of the bar food classics are done well. 1369 Coffee House is ideally positioned for a caffeine fill-up after a show and before a night out in Boston.

If you’re looking to take your mind off of your homework and get off of campus, Indie Exposure offers the perfect dose of comedic medicine.