Love It or Haute It: Holiday matching pajamas

As we check Thanksgiving off our calendar, we are faced with a new challenge: the holiday season. Whether it’s the decorations on neighborhood lawns, commercials on TV, wish lists in magazines or parties your friends throw in honor of the season, the holidays make sure that you know that they are here. Today, we will discuss matching pajama sets, a true holiday staple.

Coco: This time of year is my absolute favorite and matching pajamas are a very important part of why I love these few festive weeks so much. While the temperature gets colder, I cannot think of anything more enjoyable than curling up on a couch surrounded by friends with a hot chocolate watching a Netflix rom-com (that preferably stars Vanessa Hudgens and takes place during the holidays). The ideal piece to perfect this image is a set of matching pajamas for you and your friends. They will take your basic friend group to a Pinterest-level friend group and there is nothing more I want for Christmas than that. Coming in all shapes and sizes, there is something for everyone. If you want a classic, go for the red plaid two-piece. Or if extra warmth is what you are looking for, grab a cozy fleece onesie. It feels like they are sold at every store, so go grab yourself a set and you are on your way to a holiday miracle.

Beans: I have to admit, I have never seen “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966), I have never been hoisted up by my father to place the star at the top of the tree and I have never posed in front of an open, crackling flame in matching pajamas with my family. I have never known the sweet, sweet, joy of owning the same PJ set as my parents and siblings. All I know of the holiday season is the plaster of Paris dreidels, relatives getting wine drunk on Manischewitz, and telling all my friends at school that Santa isn’t real. Do I long for my brothers and I to share a moment of clarity triggered by head to toe flannel? Of course. Instead I must settle for eight nights of watching candle wax slowly drip onto my kitchen counter, trying to ignore the intrusive thoughts of presents and happiness. I have spent many Hanukkahs of Christmas past longing for Santa’s beard to tickle my cheek as we pose for a $30 photo in the Burlington Mall. I pine for the year our “holiday card” will feature the Lehan Family in Hanukkah PJs, plastered with menorahs and colored candles. The problem is, Target simply does not stock their shelves with blue and white PJs suitable for my Jewish home. Target has ignored my many emails, letters and heartfelt voicemails, pleading for their selling of matching family pajamas that my Bubbe would be proud to wear each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. Until this national retailer listens to my cries for equality, I fear I will continue to live my life without feeling the joys of Christmas spirit pumping through my veins and covering my body.