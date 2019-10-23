What’s the Mood?: Parents Weekend

As I’m sure everyone knows, this weekend is Parents and Family Weekend. And if you’re like me, your parents are coming to visit for the first time since dropping you off in August, and you’ve probably got mixed emotions about it. Yeah, you probably miss them, which is all well and great until you get lectured about not having folded your clothes since, well, ever, and you then remember why you went to school on the other side of the country. All jokes aside, I do miss my parents, which is why I made this playlist of some of my favorite ’70s and ’80s songs, both in honor of Parents Weekend and to appease them in case they somehow see this column:

“Is She Really Going Out With Him?” by Joe Jackson “More Than This” by Roxy Music “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler “Time for Me to Fly” by REO Speedwagon “Roxanne” by The Police “Ventura Highway” by America “Do It Again” by Steely Dan “Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night “The Passenger” by Iggy Pop “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard “Boys Don’t Cry” by The Cure “Do You Believe In Love” by Huey Lewis and The News

​I think that it’s particularly fitting to talk about music from this general era given the reemergence of ’80s culture in the modern world. Callbacks to the ’80s are everywhere, whether it be in shows like “Stranger Things” (2016–) or “Red Oaks” (2014–17) (which is a hilarious show I highly recommend), sequels to movies like the “Star Wars” (1977) series and “Blade Runner” (1982), fashion trends or any other mode of mass culture. And of course, it’s quite apparent in music-listening habits. Think about the last party you were at — how many ’80s throwback songs did you hear? I’d bet the number is far greater than the number of ’60s or ’90s songs you heard. Perhaps music from the ’80s is more danceable, which very well may be true, but I’d argue there’s a separate explanation. When I was a kid, I used to listen to whatever my parents played on the radio, which was typically songs from their own childhood — that is, ’70s and ’80s songs. (Although I’m not entirely sure why the ’80s have more staying power than the ’70s; maybe they were just cooler.) Over time, I learned to associate that music with memories I have of driving to school with my family while listening to those songs. I’d imagine that many others have similar experiences of our own tastes being influenced by our parents, which is why the renaissance of ’80s culture has been so pronounced in this generation.

​Anyways, definitely take a moment to listen to the playlist if you have the time this weekend. Some of my family’s favorite songs are on there, like “Is She Really Going Out With Him?” (1979) and “Joy To The World” (1970), as well as my 12-year-old sister’s favorite song, “Pour Some Sugar On Me” (1987). Have a lovely Parents Weekend and get pumped for next week when the Halloween playlist drops!

Here’s this week’s link if you want to listen: https://spoti.fi/2VZnCHu.