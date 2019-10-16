What’s the Mood?: Rainy day tunes

If the Apple Weather app is correct one week in advance, then today should be a rainy day. As a self-proclaimed optimist, I’m gonna assume that it is. I’ve always loved rainy days — being inside on a rainy day, that is. Back at home, three walls of my room were mostly just windows, so when it rained hard, I felt like I was sitting inside a car in one of those fun drive-through car washes. On days like those, these were some of the songs I liked to listen to:
I’ve also got to point out two songs that I honestly think are two of the most beautiful songs I’ve heard, “Morning Crawls Towards You, And I” (2017) and “Fantasy Theme” (2016), both written by fairly unknown artists. They’re both pretty simple songs with maybe one or two instruments, so you can really focus on the singing and lyrics. I find that the music is enhanced by the low-fi acoustic sound, making them sound as if they were recorded in a makeshift studio in someone’s bedroom (which, to be fair, is a characteristic of a fair amount of the music I listen to anyways). “Necromancer” (2017) also has pretty similar vibes, and I’d lump it in the same low-fi acoustic category with those two other songs.
Whether you’re watching the rain come down on the windows in Carm or you’re literally anywhere else, I invite you to play these songs for your enjoyment. And if today isn’t a rainy day, then I really screwed that one up.
Link: https://spoti.fi/2B5tK7I